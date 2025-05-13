WakeCap Technologies Inc.: WakeCap Raises US$28 Million Series A To Scale Sensor-Powered Project Controls for Global Construction

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AND SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / WakeCap, the sensor-powered project intelligence and controls platform trusted by the world's most ambitious construction and oil and gas programs, today announced the close of its US$28 million Series A round. The round was led by UP.Partners , with participation from Graphene Ventures and strategic investors across the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Asia.

WakeCap transforms how construction projects are managed through live, site-wide visibility across workforce, safety, productivity, and progress. Its technology protects and empowers jobsite workers, transforming construction sites into a safer and more reliable place to work. With more than 150 million labor hours tracked and deployments across US$80 billion in active projects - including Aramco, NEOM, Qiddiya, and King Salman Park as well as global projects in the UAE, US and Japan - WakeCap is setting the standard for how data drives performance, safety, and accountability on the jobsite, leading to data-driven business decisions and reduced insurance costs.

"WakeCap's ability to capture and act on real-time jobsite data is critical for high-performing project controls," said Dr. Hassan Albalawi, CEO and Founder of WakeCap. "This round fuels our next stage of growth as we expand our global footprint, increasing the value we deliver to customers through richer insights, faster reporting, and greater operational efficiency. It will allow us to deepen integrations with key ecosystem partners such as Oracle and OpenSpace. We're proud to be building a platform that puts workers first, makes jobsites safer, and brings clarity to the world's most complex construction efforts."

Combining rugged hardware and enterprise-ready software, WakeCap delivers live project intelligence - from worker access and equipment utilization to safety alerts and progress tracking - all without disrupting jobsite workflows. The system has demonstrated a 91% reduction in safety issues, 25% gain in productivity, and 70% faster incident response times.

"WakeCap sits at the intersection of two massive forces - the scale of global infrastructure investment and the digitization of construction," said Adam Grosser, Chairman and Managing Partner at UP.Partners. "As governments and developers undertake trillion-dollar initiatives, WakeCap's platform brings truth, transparency, and trust to the field. We are thrilled to back Hassan and the team as they scale globally and lead the transformation of this critical industry."

The company's expansion reflects a broader trend in tech collaboration between the United States and Saudi Arabia, with WakeCap standing out as one of the first Saudi-born startups to acquire a Silicon Valley tech company. Today, the company operates across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Japan, and the U.S., supported by a team representing 34 nationalities.

"WakeCap exemplifies what the future of construction looks like: intelligent, connected, and global," said Nabil Borhanu, Founder and Managing Partner at Graphene Ventures. "We continue to support WakeCap because they are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, with a proven platform, a mission-driven culture, and deep partnerships across public and private sectors."

The new capital will be used to scale WakeCap's presence across existing and new markets, deepen its product capabilities, and expand integrations with key industry platforms. The company is also growing its team across engineering, customer success, and product leadership.

WakeCap's momentum comes at a time when global infrastructure investment is surging, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alone investing nearly $1 trillion in construction and urban development. WakeCap's ability to bridge Silicon Valley innovation with Saudi-scale delivery uniquely positions the company at the intersection of AI, IoT, and industrial transformation.

About WakeCap

WakeCap is a sensor-powered project controls platform built for the world's most complex construction projects. Deployed across $80B+ in active projects and over 100 million worker hours, WakeCap transforms live jobsite data into actionable insights to improve safety, productivity, and risk management. Trusted by Aramco, NEOM, Qiddiya, and Emaar, WakeCap is building the foundation for a smarter, safer, and more transparent construction industry. Learn more at www.wakecap.com .

