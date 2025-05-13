Audience Acuity's Identity Graph Now Live on Databricks Marketplace, Unlocking Faster, Smarter Customer Intelligence

Databricks users can now natively access Audience Acuity's referential identity graph via Delta Sharing to enrich first-party data, drive activation, and accelerate time-to-value.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Audience Acuity, a leading provider of identity resolution and audience intelligence solutions, announced the availability of its identity graph within the Databricks Marketplace. This new integration leverages Delta Sharing and enables users of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to access Audience Acuity's high-fidelity identity signals within their existing lakehouse environment.

This access empowers data teams, marketers, and analytics professionals to identify known and unknown customers, enrich and unify first-party data, build dimensional customer profiles, and activate real-time insights at scale-all without leaving Databricks.

"From day one, our mission has been to reduce friction and meet customers where they already operate," said Jeff Sopko, Chief Strategy Officer, Audience Acuity. "By integrating directly with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, we're enabling customers to work faster and smarter with the high-performance identity data that powers impactful marketing and customer intelligence."

Accelerated Time-to-Value and Unified Workflows

Audience Acuity's presence in the Databricks Marketplace transforms the way brands access and apply identity data:

Seamlessly joining first-party data with Audience Acuity's referential identity graph

Eliminating manual data transfers or external pipeline builds with Delta Sharing

Activating insights and building audience segments in days

Enhancing targeting, personalization, and measurement from within the Databricks workflow

"This is about empowering data teams to innovate at the speed of business," said Brian Duke, EVP of Identity and Cloud Solutions at Audience Acuity. "With our data in Databricks Marketplace, users gain immediate access to insights that can fuel everything from activation to attribution-without adding complexity."

"We're excited to welcome Audience Acuity's identity graph to the Databricks Marketplace, giving our customers direct access to high-quality identity data within their existing environment," said Sarah Branfman, Global VP of ISV Sales and GTM. "By leveraging Delta Sharing, Databricks users can now accelerate audience insights and drive real-time activation, all from within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This integration exemplifies our commitment to empowering organizations to unlock more value from their data, innovate faster, and deliver smarter customer experiences at scale."

Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace that enables Databricks' customers to easily discover and use data and AI assets from hundreds of leading providers. Powered by the open-source Delta Sharing, Databricks Marketplace supports a host of assets including structured data, unstructured files and volumes, machine learning models, and notebook applications.

Built for Privacy, Powered by Performance

Audience Acuity's solutions are built on a foundation of privacy compliance, performance, and scale. Brands can confidently unify fragmented identities, enrich customer profiles, and improve cross-channel engagement-while adhering to privacy regulations.

Whether the goal is to improve segmentation, drive media performance, or unlock real-time personalization, Audience Acuity enables Databricks users to extract more value from their data, faster.

About Audience Acuity

Audience Acuity is a leading identity resolution and audience intelligence solution provider, helping brands maximize the effectiveness of their data-driven marketing. With one of the most comprehensive identity graphs, Audience Acuity enables businesses to better understand and reach their customers across channels while maintaining compliance with evolving privacy regulations.

