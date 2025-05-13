Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Audience Acuity's Identity Graph Now Live on Databricks Marketplace, Unlocking Faster, Smarter Customer Intelligence

Finanznachrichten News

Databricks users can now natively access Audience Acuity's referential identity graph via Delta Sharing to enrich first-party data, drive activation, and accelerate time-to-value.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Audience Acuity, a leading provider of identity resolution and audience intelligence solutions, announced the availability of its identity graph within the Databricks Marketplace. This new integration leverages Delta Sharing and enables users of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to access Audience Acuity's high-fidelity identity signals within their existing lakehouse environment.

This access empowers data teams, marketers, and analytics professionals to identify known and unknown customers, enrich and unify first-party data, build dimensional customer profiles, and activate real-time insights at scale-all without leaving Databricks.

"From day one, our mission has been to reduce friction and meet customers where they already operate," said Jeff Sopko, Chief Strategy Officer, Audience Acuity. "By integrating directly with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, we're enabling customers to work faster and smarter with the high-performance identity data that powers impactful marketing and customer intelligence."

Accelerated Time-to-Value and Unified Workflows

Audience Acuity's presence in the Databricks Marketplace transforms the way brands access and apply identity data:

  • Seamlessly joining first-party data with Audience Acuity's referential identity graph

  • Eliminating manual data transfers or external pipeline builds with Delta Sharing

  • Activating insights and building audience segments in days

  • Enhancing targeting, personalization, and measurement from within the Databricks workflow

"This is about empowering data teams to innovate at the speed of business," said Brian Duke, EVP of Identity and Cloud Solutions at Audience Acuity. "With our data in Databricks Marketplace, users gain immediate access to insights that can fuel everything from activation to attribution-without adding complexity."

"We're excited to welcome Audience Acuity's identity graph to the Databricks Marketplace, giving our customers direct access to high-quality identity data within their existing environment," said Sarah Branfman, Global VP of ISV Sales and GTM. "By leveraging Delta Sharing, Databricks users can now accelerate audience insights and drive real-time activation, all from within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This integration exemplifies our commitment to empowering organizations to unlock more value from their data, innovate faster, and deliver smarter customer experiences at scale."

Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace that enables Databricks' customers to easily discover and use data and AI assets from hundreds of leading providers. Powered by the open-source Delta Sharing, Databricks Marketplace supports a host of assets including structured data, unstructured files and volumes, machine learning models, and notebook applications.

Built for Privacy, Powered by Performance

Audience Acuity's solutions are built on a foundation of privacy compliance, performance, and scale. Brands can confidently unify fragmented identities, enrich customer profiles, and improve cross-channel engagement-while adhering to privacy regulations.

Whether the goal is to improve segmentation, drive media performance, or unlock real-time personalization, Audience Acuity enables Databricks users to extract more value from their data, faster.

About Audience Acuity

Audience Acuity is a leading identity resolution and audience intelligence solution provider, helping brands maximize the effectiveness of their data-driven marketing. With one of the most comprehensive identity graphs, Audience Acuity enables businesses to better understand and reach their customers across channels while maintaining compliance with evolving privacy regulations.

Contact Information

Jeff Sopko
Chief Strategy Officer
jeff.sopko@audienceacuity.com
7028502900

.

SOURCE: Audience Acuity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/audience-acuity%e2%80%99s-identity-graph-now-live-on-databricks-marketplace-unlocking-1026723

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.