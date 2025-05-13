CenExel Research: CenExel CEO Ryan Brooks Moderates Executive Panel at Alloy Healthcare Forum in New York City

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / CenExel, a leading clinical trial site network, proudly announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Brooks, participated in the Alloy Healthcare Executive Forum held in New York City on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Hosted by Alloy Partners, a venture builder dedicated to creating advantaged startups in collaboration with leading corporations, the forum brought together top minds from across the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Ryan moderated a compelling panel discussion titled "The Redesign of the Clinical Trials Space," which explored the growing impact of fully owned and integrated site networks. The conversation focused on how site networks are driving advancements in digitization and technology-enabled solutions to improve quality, speed, and predictability in clinical trials. The panel featured Samir Shah, Advisor at Shah Pharma Consulting Services and formerly President of Strategic Solutions at ICON, alongside Dr. Mark Travers, Vice President, Head of GCTO Regions and Headquarters Functions at Merck & Co.

The discussion addressed how innovation, efficiency, and proximity to the patient are reshaping the clinical trials ecosystem. Panelists shared their insights on how site networks are becoming central to the delivery of quality data, rapid patient recruitment, and reduced trial timelines for their sponsor partners.

"It was an incredible honor to be part of this timely and important conversation," said Ryan. "Alloy Partners created an environment where industry leaders could discuss the future of clinical trials in a candid, forward-thinking way. I was privileged to moderate a panel with such respected voices as Samir Shah and Dr. Mark Travers, and to explore the ways in which site networks are driving measurable impact in trial performance and patient access."

CenExel continues to lead the evolution of clinical research network capabilities, with a national network of fully owned research sites offering integrated, high-performance trial delivery across multiple therapeutic areas. Participation in the Alloy Forum reinforces the company's commitment to strategic dialogue and innovation within the broader healthcare landscape.

