EverC Launches AI-Powered Marketplace Risk Assessment Solution

Smart Scan provides data and insights for marketplaces and payment providers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / EverC , an innovative, mission-driven risk management company using AI technology to fight bad actors and foster ecommerce growth, today announced the launch of Smart Scan, an AI-powered risk assessment solution with zero tech lift, that delivers a holistic view of trending risks for marketplaces and the payment providers who work with them.

For marketplaces

Online marketplaces face increasing pressure to detect and respond to policy violations and illicit product listings - yet traditional monitoring methods are slow, fragmented, and difficult to scale. With this AI-driven solution, marketplaces can gain a holistic view of their ecosystem, along with the insights needed for smarter, faster decisions about risk. Smart Scan allows marketplaces to protect their platforms, maintain compliance with regulatory changes, and build trust with both brands and buyers.

For payment providers

Today's payment providers often manage a portfolio that includes online marketplaces with thousands of sellers, which exposes them to third- and fourth-party risk. To effectively mitigate this risk, payment providers need a more comprehensive understanding of the marketplaces they work with. Smart Scan equips them with the ability to track trends, analyze data, and apply these insights for a comprehensive risk-based approach (RBA).

Why Smart Scan?

EverC created Smart Scan to quickly and efficiently solve for these pain points. The solution automatically scans marketplaces and highlights violations without any integration needed. Its user-friendly dashboard highlights marketplace risk levels at a glance, to easily prioritize attention and resources. Additionally, it allows compliance teams to monitor mitigation requests easily, rather than spending time on countless follow-up emails back and forth to marketplaces or sellers.

"Smart Scan is a turnkey solution that provides a proactive approach to managing marketplace risk and a powerful tool to communicate with ecommerce partners and internal stakeholders," said Ariel Tiger, CEO at EverC. "Through intelligent analysis of marketplace data, it detects illicit activity that can cause financial losses and brand damage."

Smart Scan uses AI to identify and scan thousands of product listings - pulling violation breakdowns, developing risk scores, and tracking actions, for a holistic picture of risk. Payment providers can then access insights in the EverC user interface, designed for speed and simplicity, with API access coming soon.

"Smart Scan uses some of our most sophisticated technology yet," said Ishai Froind, Chief Product Officer at EverC. "The strides we've made as early adopters in AI have allowed us to develop a solution that offers fast, scalable risk assessment for online marketplaces, as well as the payment providers that want to engage with marketplaces while managing risk."

To learn more about EverC's MarketView Smart Scan, please click here.

About EverC?

EverC is an innovative, mission-driven risk management company using core AI technology to fight bad actors and foster ecommerce growth, empowering a safer digital ecosystem for all. Leveraging a robust dataset, EverC solutions identify the patterns that signal risk, generating deep intelligence and holistic insights to map each customer's unique risk universe. EverC helps marketplaces, payment providers, acquirers, and banks mitigate risk while enhancing operational efficiency so they can focus on revenue and scalable growth.

###

Media Contact:

Tisha Ferraro

everc@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: EverC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/everc-launches-ai-powered-marketplace-risk-assessment-solution-1026791