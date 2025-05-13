Roadpass Digital: Roadtrippers Offers Free Premium Access May 16-18 - Just in Time for Summer Trip Planning

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Roadtrippers, North America's #1 road trip planning app, is giving travelers a reason to hit the road this season by offering its first-ever Free Preview Weekend with free access to its full suite of Premium features - from May 16 through May 18 - just in time for peak road trip season.

For three days only, road trippers can explore the power of Roadtrippers Premium including the new and improved Roadtrippers Autopilot , an AI-powered trip planner that builds custom routes in seconds using real traveler data and smart suggestions.

Whether you're planning a quick getaway, an RV expedition or a coast-to-coast bucket list journey, Roadtrippers Premium delivers smarter, easier trip planning for all types of travelers - from road trip rookies to seasoned RVers.

"We're making it easier than ever to plan unforgettable road trips," said Robyn Barnes, Chief Commercial Officer at Roadtrippers. "This free preview is a chance for anyone to experience the magic of features like Autopilot, collaborative planning, vehicle-specific navigation, and more - all designed to take the stress out of the open road."

What You'll Unlock During Free Preview Weekend:

Autopilot - Your new road trip copilot. Build dream-worthy itineraries in under a minute with personalized AI-powered suggestions based on 38M+ real trips.

Vehicle-Specific Routing - Navigate smarter with routing tailored to cars , vans , and RVs .

RV Tools & Campground Booking - Find campgrounds, RV parks, and off-the-beaten-path stays with routing made just for larger rigs.

Free Campendium - Get unlimited access to thousands of boondocking locations.

Listen With Autio - Take your journey to the next level with 23,000+ location-based audio stories.

Plan Smarter. Go Farther. Free for One Weekend Only.

Whether you're heading to the Grand Canyon, circling the Great Lakes or mapping out a summer-long RV escape, Roadtrippers Premium gives you the tools to go further - and for one weekend, it's all yours to try for free.

Start planning at roadtrippers.com or download the app to join the Free Preview Weekend from May 16-18.

About Roadtrippers



Roadtrippers is the No. 1 road trip planning app, helping users explore the world by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an intuitive process. To date, Roadtrippers has helped millions plan more than 38 million trips across seven million points of interest, covering over 42 billion miles.

Recently featured in People for our expert road trip advice, Roadtrippers continues to be a trusted resource for modern travelers.

To learn more, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

