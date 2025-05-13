Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") intends on completing exploration on each of its three Labrador Properties. Prospecting on the Frog property, located 30 km south of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine, has produced numerous rock samples containing anomalous levels of rare earth elements. Ground magnetics have identified a strong > 1 km long magnetic body cross-cutting the olivine-rich host granites. Together these suggest a possible Iron-Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) type deposit may be present. It is Wolverine's intent to drill test this anomaly.

The Hook property, located 24 km southwest of Frog, was staked by Wolverine's joint venture partner Rich Resources Inc. to cover strongly anomalous (>1,000 ppm TREE) lake sediment sample results. Similar to the Frog property, a long linear highly magnetic zone crosses the Property through lake sediment anomalies. It is Wolverine's intention to complete a program of prospecting together with a ground magnetics survey to refine currently known magnetic anomalies derived from a 2018 government sponsored airborne survey.

The Cache River property is located along the Trans-Labrador Highway 100 km west of Goose Bay - Happy Valley. Malachite-stained copper occurs along the highway as well as rock outcroppings providing samples grading up to 5.1% Cu and 420 ppb Au. Previous exploration includes airborne magnetics, prospecting, and IP. Previous drilling (9 holes) intersected copper mineralization in 5 holes. Wolverine intends to drill test 8 additional, previously untested, high priority targets.

The 2025 exploration program will be financed by either private placement and/or a new joint venture partner.

For further information on Wolverine's mineral properties please visit the Project Summary Page of our website at the link below:

https://wolverineresourcescorp.com/project-summary/

John Peters, P. Geo., a technical advisor to the Company and a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

On Behalf of the Board,

Bruce Costerd

CEO

Property Locations, Labrador

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1138/251873_figure1.jpg

About Wolverine

Wolverine has an interest in two critical mineral (Rare Earth) projects known as the Frog and Hook properties, both located in Labrador. Wolverine holds a 40% interest in the Frog property, consisting of 115 claims and 3,125 hectares (7,772 acres), and a right to acquire a 40% interest in the Hook property subject to entering into a definitive agreement with Rich Resources Inc, Wolverine's joint venture partner. Wolverine also holds a 90% interest in the Cache River property consisting of 35 claims and 875 hectares (2,162 acres), also located in Labrador.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the exploration plans.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251873

SOURCE: Wolverine Resources Corp.