Northleaf's Largest Infrastructure Fund to Date Reflects Strong Investor Demand and Proven Strategy Execution

Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf") today announced the final closing of its latest infrastructure fund, Northleaf Infrastructure Capital Partners IV ("NICP IV" or "the Fund"), surpassing its target of US$2.25 billion and hitting the Fund's hard cap of US$2.6 billion. The Fund is Northleaf's largest infrastructure vehicle to date, underscoring the growth and consistent performance of the firm's mid-market platform. Led by Jamie Storrow and Jared Waldron, Northleaf's infrastructure program is supported by more than 70 institutional investors across 14 countries and has completed 37 investments to date.

Northleaf's infrastructure strategy focuses on control investments in contracted mid-market assets in targeted sub-sectors, primarily in North America. The program employs an active approach to value creation and drives returns through business plan initiatives designed to grow and/or de-risk each investment hallmarks of Northleaf's disciplined, cycle-tested approach.

"We are proud to have reached our hard cap for NICP IV. This milestone highlights the depth of support from both existing and new investors, and underscores the strong, consistent performance of our infrastructure program," said Stuart Waugh, Managing Partner at Northleaf. "This achievement builds on the track record of our predecessor funds and reinforces our conviction in the mid-market as a compelling segment of the private markets landscape."

"Having begun investing in 2023, NICP IV has already completed five investments, including Shared Tower and Provident Energy Management, which are consistent with our approach of acquiring high-quality investments with long-term contracted revenues," said Jessica Kennedy, Managing Director at Northleaf. "Our early portfolio activity reflects our differentiated sourcing model-leveraging long-standing relationships to access proprietary, off-market opportunities-and our proven ability to drive value creation from the very beginning of the asset lifecycle."

The successful final closing of NICP IV continues Northleaf's strong growth across its global private markets platform. Notable recent highlights include the successful exit of Mula Solar Farm, the purchase of an equity stake in CCM Hockey, and the final close of Northleaf's third private credit fund.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$28billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf's 275-person team is located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Seoul, and Tokyo. Northleaf sources, evaluates and manages private markets investments, with a focus on middle-market companies and assets.

All information is as at the date of this publication. This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a general solicitation, offer or invitation in any Northleaf-managed funds in the United States or in any other jurisdiction and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer.

