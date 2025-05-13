Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, announced today the winners of its FY25 Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Partner Awards recognized at the 2025 Boomi Partner Summit held in Dallas, Texas. The awards recognize innovative partner organizations across the region that have harnessed the power of the Boomi Enterprise Platform to deliver outstanding customer outcomes, accelerate digital transformation, and build scalable, AI-ready data ecosystems.

Award winners were selected based on their ability to creatively solve complex business challenges, deliver measurable impact, and champion sustainable, forward-looking solutions for customers leveraging the Boomi platform's end-to-end capabilities.

"Across EMEA, organizations are under immense pressure to automate, integrate, and innovate all while preparing their data foundations for an AI-driven future," said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. "Our partners are on the front lines of this transformation. They're using Boomi's unified platform from integration and automation to API management and AI orchestration to help customers unlock trapped value, streamline operations, and move with greater agility in a complex digital world."

The FY25 EMEA winners by category include:

EMEA Partner of the Year: Cognizant

Cognizant BeNeLux Nordics Partner of the Year: Integrations Group Oy

Integrations Group Oy UK Ireland Partner of the Year : GlobalLogic

: GlobalLogic DACH Partner of the Year : Easy Data Integration

: Easy Data Integration France Southern Europe Partner of the Year : VISEO

: VISEO Middle East Africa Partner of the Year: TechnePlus

"These awards are a testament to the creativity, technical excellence, and customer-first mindset of our EMEA partners. Together, we're not just delivering solutions we're empowering organizations to thrive in a new era of intelligent business," McAllister added.

Boomi provides comprehensive, end-to-end intelligent automation solutions that empower modern digital organizations to accelerate business outcomes effectively. With a robust customer base exceeding 23,000 organizations, Boomi boasts a global network of 800+ partners and collaborates with leading hyperscale cloud service providers, ensuring seamless integration and scalability for businesses navigating their digital transformation journeys.

To learn more about Boomi's partner program, or to find a partner from Boomi's global ecosystem, visit boomi.com/partners.

About Boomi

Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With over 23,000 customers globally and a network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi.com.

