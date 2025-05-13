MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.: MiTAC Computing deploys latest AMD EPYC 4005 Series Processors

NEWARK, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706) and a leading manufacturer in server platform design, introduced its latest offering featuring the AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors. These updated server solutions offer enhanced performance and energy efficiency to meet the growing demands of modern business workloads, including AI, cloud services, and data analytics.

"The new AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors deliver the performance and capabilities our customers need at a price point that makes ownership more attractive and attainable," said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business, AMD. "We're enabling businesses to own their computing infrastructure at an economical price, while providing the performance, security features and efficiency modern workloads demand."

Latest AMD EPYC 4005 processors deliver up to 16 Cores, meeting the demands of growing AI workload in small businesses

The AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, based on the latest AMD 'Zen 5' architecture, offer superior performance and energy efficiency-critical for businesses facing increasing AI-enhanced workload demands. These high-performance CPUs are ideal for small businesses and 24x7 hosted service providers, addressing growing compute needs while maintaining the cost-effectiveness that small businesses require.

Servers powered by the AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors offer an excellent balance of cost and performance, making them the ideal choice for businesses that require affordable server solutions. With streamlined memory, I/O configurations, and built-in security features, these servers are designed to handle the complex demands of AI, cloud computing, and data storage while reducing operational costs and improving business performance.

MiTAC unveils AMD EPYC 4005 Series-powered server platforms for affordable, energy-efficient performance in modern business environments



MiTAC's AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPU-based server solutions combine the power of the 'Zen 5' architecture with up to 16 SMT-capable cores and DDR5 memory support, providing excellent performance, energy efficiency, and scalability for small businesses, hosted IT services, and cloud infrastructure providers. These solutions are specifically designed for AI workloads, data analytics, and cloud services, offering an ideal balance of cost-effectiveness and performance.



With built-in manageability and security features, MiTAC's AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPU-powered servers are perfect for 24/7 operations, reducing operating costs and enhancing the overall efficiency of data center environments. These systems meet the evolving demands of modern businesses while offering a cost-effective alternative to offerings from cloud vendors offering "low cost and energy efficient" server instances.

TYAN HG68-B8016: Scalable Cloud Server for Cloud Gaming and High-Performance Workloads



The TYAN HG68-B8016 is a 6U multi-node server designed for the intensive demands of cloud gaming environments and other high-performance workloads. Featuring five single-socket AMD EPYC 4005 Series nodes, this system offers exceptional scalability and performance. Each node includes 4 DDR5-5600 DIMM slots, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and 2 PCIe 4.0 slots, making it an ideal choice for AI-powered applications and cloud computing needs. The TYAN HG68-B8016 breaks away from traditional multi-node server configurations, setting a new standard for performance and scalability-supporting a wide range of modern computing workloads.

TYAN GX40-B8016: Efficient 1U Single-Socket Server for Cost-Effective Cloud Infrastructure



The TYAN GX40-B8016 is a compact 1U single-socket server solution optimized for cloud infrastructure and data centers. Now featuring the AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, this server offers 4 DDR5-5600 DIMM slots, support for up to 4 internal SATA drives, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, and 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. Designed for efficiency and scalability, the TYAN GX40-B8016 continues to be a cost-effective option for businesses building powerful cloud infrastructure with a focus on energy efficiency and performance.

TYAN S8016: Compact, High-Performance Solution for Cloud Service Providers

MiTAC also offers the TYAN S8016, a compact micro ATX motherboard designed specifically for Cloud Service Providers (CSP). This single-socket server solution supports the AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors and features 4 DDR5-5600 DIMM slots, 1 PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, 2 PCIe 4.0 slots, and 2 NVMe M.2 2280 slots. Ideal for space-constrained data center environments, the TYAN S8016 combines robust performance with advanced features, enabling efficient operations and scalable infrastructure for modern cloud services.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but, more importantly, at the system and rack levels-where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities-from R&D and manufacturing to global support-MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

