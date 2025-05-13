PartnerOne Acquires Cybersecurity Leader XYPRO

RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerOne, one of the fastest growing enterprise software conglomerates in the world, has announced the successful acquisition of XYPRO, a leading cybersecurity provider of risk management and compliance solutions for the world's most critical enterprise environments.

For over 40 years, XYPRO has been a trusted name in protecting high value, high-risk systems. XYPRO's solutions include threat detection, identity and access management, compliance, and analytics - empowering global organizations to maintain the highest levels of system integrity, security and operational continuity.

"PartnerOne brings the scale, resources, and complementary cybersecurity expertise to propel XYPRO into its next chapter of innovation and growth. This is more than an acquisition - it's a long-term alignment of vision and values. With PartnerOne, we've found our forever home, and that's great news for our customers and our partners," said Steve Tcherchian, CEO of XYPRO.

The acquisition of XYPRO further strengthens PartnerOne's position in the cybersecurity market, particularly within mission critical environments where reliability and security are paramount. With PartnerOne's global scale and resources, XYPRO is positioned to expand its reach and accelerate innovation while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its loyal worldwide customer base.

About PartnerOne :

PartnerOne is one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 1,500 enterprise and government organizations rely on PartnerOne software, including 80% of the largest companies in the world.

About XYPRO :

Founded in 1983, XYPRO is a recognized leader in cybersecurity, protecting the world's most critical data. Trusted by global enterprises, XYPRO delivers industry-leading risk management and compliance solutions for mission critical workloads-helping organizations prevent data breaches, reduce risk exposure, and ensure operational resilience. From regulatory compliance to ransomware protection, we partner with customers to secure what matters most - their data.

