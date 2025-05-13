FRESCA Mixed: FRESCA Mixed Hits the Links to Bring a Crisp Twist to the 19th Hole with New Online Chat Show, What's The Tee?

Hosted by comedian Heather McMahan and reality star Jesse Solomon, What's The Tee? brings together golfers of all levels, with lively episodes dropping all summer long

CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the unofficial drink of the Après lifestyle, FRESCA Mixed- the premium ready-to-drink cocktail- is headed to the golf course this summer to create the ultimate 19th hole experience. Since the 19th hole is best enjoyed with good company, FRESCA Mixed is teaming up with two golf enthusiasts and social-hour regulars, comedian Heather McMahan and reality star Jesse Solomon, to host a new online chat show, What's The Tee? by FRESCA Mixed.

FRESCA Mixed has cultivated a luxurious, yet accessible, community for the people who want to make the post-event just as memorable as the event itself. Now, just in time for summer, FRESCA Mixed is taking that community to the 19th hole (golf's post-round social moment), bringing the golf pros, novices and social players together. Across three episodes, Heather and Jesse will serve up everything fans want to know about golf and culture (and golf culture!), followed by a 19th hole sesh with a cold FRESCA Mixed.

"As much as I know and love golf, I've always thought the 19th hole could use a little 'something, something', and now, I'm confident that FRESCA Mixed is that something," said Heather. "I've loved FRESCA my entire life, so FRESCA Mixed is the perfect drink for me. FRESCA Mixed, the ready-to-drink cocktail, is a perfect pairing for the 19th hole experience, and I'm thrilled to share this series with fans."

Across three episodes, Heather and Jesse are hitting the course to break down the game of golf. In episode one, which debuts today, Heather and Jesse debunk long-held myths about golf, like the idea that the game has too many rules or is too stiff, where they interview golfers on the course. The episode wraps up with their favorite moments from the episode in a segment called, "Après-Yay of the Day." Later this summer, Heather and Jesse will be back to spill even more "tee" in episodes two and three.

"Being a social golfer, I'm no stranger to a 19th hole cocktail, and FRESCA Mixed is my go-to beverage after a day on the course," said Jesse. "I had a blast covering golf's spiciest topics with Heather, getting hot takes from golfers on the course and sipping on the drink of the summer, FRESCA Mixed."

Launched in 1966, FRESCA, the timeless mixer, has origins in the game of golf - and now, FRESCA Mixed offers golfers the perfect crisp taste when recapping a round. Whether golfers are looking for the classic grapefruit citrus flavor or want to sip on one of the brand's other bright, fruit forward variations, FRESCA Mixed has got the clubhouse cocktail covered. All flavors of FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz and Tequila Paloma are 100 calories1, 5% ABV, gluten-free, made with real spirits and no added sugar. Plus - FRESCA Mixed and golf share a certain legacy of insider appeal - a distinct "if you know, you know" energy - and those that do know, are all in.

"As a brand known as the unofficial drink of Après Life, we are excited to bring FRESCA Mixed into the golf world, adding even more flavor to the stories, celebrations and style that follow the final hole," said Elana Blank, Senior Director, Emerging Brands at Constellation Brands. "Heather and Jesse are the perfect duo to help FRESCA Mixed bring it's crisp, smooth and flavorful taste to the 19th hole, making the post-game just as exciting as the game itself."

FRESCA Mixed is a line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails crafted with the deliciously signature citrus taste of FRESCA® and real vodka or tequila. Constellation Brands produces, distributes and markets FRESCA Mixed featuring the classic signature citrus taste of FRESCA® with a flavorful twist. FRESCA Mixed is produced under authorization from Red Tree Beverages.

