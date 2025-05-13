The company saved 700 man-hours annually on admin and increases its share of certified suppliers by 20%

JAGGAER bolsters the digitalisation of procurement processes at Cosentino, a Spanish family-owned company with an international presence and a world leader in the production of surfaces for architecture and design.

During a presentation on the progress of its digital transformation, Cosentino highlighted its readiness to continue enhancing and strengthening capabilities within its strategic Procurement Department.

Juan Carlos Gallardo, Cosentino's Global Head of Suppliers and Processes, summed up with the word "flexibility" the achievements enabled by JAGGAER's technology. "We deliver a fast and dynamic experience. Internal clients feel part of this digital transformation and we've minimised bureaucracy as much as possible, while adapting to the company's strategic direction," he said.

Towards Transformation 2.0

In 2018, Cosentino implemented its first digital platform and earned UNE 15896 certification for Value-Added Procurement Management. Following new regulations, the company embarked on its Transformation 2.0 journey in 2023 and migrated to the JAGGAER platform to manage its procurement and supplier operations.

Having completed its five-year Agenda '24 plan launched in 2020 with 45 initiatives to align procurement with sustainability regulations the company will now unify and standardise its procurement processes within JAGGAER. This includes negotiations, supplier management, and handling of non-conformities.

Digitalisation has brought Cosentino benefits such as increased visibility, transparency, and agility in its operations. Administrative tasks have also been significantly reduced: for instance, in its Procurement Board, the workload of managing up to 1,700 Excel sheets per year, equivalent to more than 700 man-hours in total, has now been eliminated.

Carlos Tur, JAGGAER's Country Manager for Spain and Portugal, comments: "Cosentino stands out for its ability to integrate sustainability into both corporate and procurement strategies. We're highly motivated to take on the company's new challenges: achieving environmental and social targets while generating competitive value through the digitalisation of procurement and supplier management."

More Suppliers, More Sustainability

By 2026, Cosentino aims to increase the number of critical suppliers assessed and certified under ESG criteria from 250 to 300, reducing supply chain risks through its partnership with EcoVadis.

In 2021, the company launched its own ESG Academy to train suppliers in sustainability, tailored to its own standards. As a result, Cosentino has begun incorporating relevant regulations into its procurement processes, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

"Our procurement area is always evolving and built on a foundation of pragmatism. We're ready to grow by incorporating new processes and adapting to real-time circumstances, while also ensuring a smooth and effective user experience for our internal clients," concludes Gallardo.

About Cosentino:

Cosentino is a global, Spanish, family-owned company that produces and distributes innovative, high-value surfaces for the world of architecture and design. As a leading business, it collaborates with clients and partners to imagine and anticipate solutions that deliver design, value, and inspiration for people's lives. This is made possible through pioneering, market-leading brands such as Silestone®, Dekton®, and Sensa by Cosentino® innovative surfaces that enable the creation of unique spaces and designs for homes and public areas.

Cosentino distributes its products and brands in over 120 countries from its headquarters in Almería, Spain, with subsidiaries and commercial assets in 32 of them. The multinational has 9 production plants (8 in Almería and 1 in Brazil), an Intelligent Logistics Centre in Spain, and more than 160 commercial and distribution facilities worldwide. Over 90% of the Group's revenue is generated from international markets.

www.cosentino.com/es

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We enable organizations to manage their complex, responsible, highly resilient, and efficient supplier bases. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream and downstream, in settings demanding a comprehensive solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce. For more information, visit http://www.jaggaer.com/www.jaggaer.com.

