MetricStream, a global leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today unveiled a bold new brand identity and an AI-first strategy, signaling the start of a transformative era. The company also announced leadership expansion, with Gaurav Kapoor taking on the role of the full-time Vice Chairman and Marc Levine joining as Chief Executive Officer.

Gaurav Kapoor, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, MetricStream

Leading the Next GRC Wave with a Bold Vision

MetricStream's AI-first product strategy reflects its vision to make GRC easier for the millions of people around the world who participate in and drive its outcomes. The company also unveiled a new logo that puts AI front and center, while honoring its rich domain expertise and innovation history. The tagline, "GRC Simplified. Outcomes Amplified" underscores MetricStream's commitment to making governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) simpler for customers in an increasingly complex world, while focusing on quantifiable outcomes.

AI-first Connected GRC

As organizations face growing enterprise, cyber, third-party risks, audit, and regulatory challenges, traditional GRC tools often fall short, bogged down by manual, inefficient processes. MetricStream addresses these challenges with agentic and generative AI to automatically capture data, perform assessments, gather evidence, generate insight summaries, and recommend actions-making GRC simpler, faster, smarter, and outcome-driven. It also significantly reduces the burden on administrators and IT who manage systems by making it more seamless for them.

Leadership Expansion

MetricStream also announced pivotal executive appointments to drive the next phase of its growth.

As Co-Founder and, most recently, CEO, Gaurav Kapoor has played a critical role in MetricStream's journey, transforming it to a customer-focused and sustainably profitable GRC market leader. Gaurav will now be taking on an expanded role of Vice Chairman, focusing full-time on driving product strategy, innovation, and growth.

Joining as Chief Executive Officer, Marc Levine brings over two decades of leadership experience in enterprise SaaS, data, and analytics. Most recently, he led a structured finance division at Moody's Analytics that went from being a small business to a formidable market leader in its space.

"We are excited to embark on our next journey to simplify GRC and drive powerful outcomes for our customers through an AI-first approach. With Marc's leadership, and the power of our entire team, we're ready to lead the next wave of customer-centric innovation and growth," said Gaurav Kapoor.

It marks a pivotal turning point for MetricStream as organizations are increasingly looking at AI to proactively manage risk, unlock growth opportunities, reduce compliance burdens, and build resilient organizations.

"I'm thrilled to be joining MetricStream and partnering with Gaurav and the team at such a defining time for GRC," said Marc Levine, CEO. "Today's complex risk and regulatory environment demands better, faster, simpler GRC. We're excited about what lies ahead and committed to delivering AI-first Connected GRC focused on strategic outcomes. It's a tremendous opportunity to work alongside a talented team and a strong community of committed customers."

For over two decades, MetricStream has been known for its market leadership, purpose-built GRC products, deep-domain expertise, marquee customers, and industry analyst recognitions.

"We're entering this next phase with a strong leadership foundation. With Gaurav in an expanded full-time role as Vice Chairman and Marc stepping in as CEO, we have a formidable team to lead MetricStream into its next chapter of growth and market leadership," said Gunjan Sinha, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of MetricStream.

MetricStream's leadership team will unveil its new AI capabilities at the upcoming GRC Summit in London (www.grc-summit.com), showcasing the future of GRC and how AI is driving smarter, more impactful outcomes.

About MetricStream Inc

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, CyberGRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter

