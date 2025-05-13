Revuze LTD: Revuze Recognized With "RetailTech AI Platform of the Year" by RetailTech Breakthrough

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Retail Technology Companies and Solutions Around the World

NEW CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Revuze , a Unified Market Intelligence leader with modern tech for insights and action based on the Voice of the Customer data, today announced it has been selected as winner of "RetailTech AI Platform of the Year" in the 3rd annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes standout retail technology companies around the globe.

Revuze is the first AI-powered Market Intelligence platform that incorporates data across a plethora of sources to provide a 360° "Voice of Customer" view. Revuze transforms the data into strategic actions and recommendations that help brands make smarter business decisions across marketing, product, CI and eCommerce in real-time. Revuze uniquely combines multiple sources of sentiment, ratings and reviews, social media, and surveys, enabling brands to move beyond trend tracking and into predictive, data-driven decision-making and results-focused actions.

Revuze identifies unmet consumer needs by analyzing sentiment shifts, recurring pain points, and feature-level feedback across entire product categories. The platform reveals the attributes that drive satisfaction, allowing for data-backed decisions.

In addition, the platform provides eCommerce performance enhancements by identifying the product features that matter most to online shoppers. Brands can use Revuze insights to prioritize features that influence purchasing decisions and refine pricing, packaging, and promotions accordingly.

"AI is transforming the retail landscape by allowing brands to proactively act upon emerging product opportunities, refine messaging, and optimize product detail pages for higher conversions. Our AI-driven platform enables brands to detect trends earlier and make informed business decisions and take action," said Guy Yair, Revuze CEO. "It's an honor to receive this recognition from RetailTech Breakthrough.

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to celebrate the global innovators who are transforming the retail technology landscape. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts the industry's most comprehensive analysis of standout leaders shaping the future of retail. This year's program received thousands of nominations from 14+ countries worldwide, reflecting the global impact of retail technology advancements.

"By transforming raw sentiment into clear and strategic recommendations, Revuze empowers businesses to stay ahead of shifting market dynamics. Brands can no longer rely solely on traditional market research methods. AI allows businesses to leverage the complete spectrum of consumer sentiment, marking a shift from passive observation to decision intelligence," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. "Revuze is a game-changer for retail. With a deep understanding of consumer needs through comprehensive AI analytics, brands can confidently develop products, refine messaging, and optimize eCommerce strategies. Congratulations to Revuze for being our pick for 'RetailTech AI Platform of the Year!'"

An AI-powered Unified Market Intelligence company, Revuze provides CPG brands with data-driven, actionable insights and recommendations by analyzing the complete VoC. Revuze serves 100+ brands globally. Revuze's ActionHub recently received several awards, including the Data Leadership Award from Consumer Goods Technology. https://www.revuze.it/

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies around the world. For more information, visit retailtechbreakthrough.com .

