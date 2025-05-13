Anzeige
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Addison Group Names Manuel Azuara as President of Its Financial Consulting Services Brands

Finanznachrichten News

Azuara now leads a comprehensive network of finance transformation services with DLC,
Bridgepoint Consulting, and Kranz Consulting.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Addison Group, a leader in talent solutions and consulting services, has named Manuel Azuara the President of its financial consulting services brands: DLC, Bridgepoint Consulting, and Kranz Consulting.

Azuara now presides over the three brands as part of a strategic leadership update designed to activate best-practice project integration. Though DLC, Bridgepoint Consulting, and Kranz Consulting will continue to operate independently under Addison Group and provide a variety of consulting services for specific parts of the financial transformation journey, the strategic update allows Azuara to identify how the brands can best combine their expertise. Doing so will allow each brand to expand its network of knowledge and solutions, resulting in the most well-rounded outcome for every client.

Azuara expressed, "It is a privilege to work with such capable groups of elite consultants. I am dedicated to directing our skilled teams as we continue to assist clients in navigating the intricacies of financial transformation and achieving enduring success through our tailored, synergistic methodology for improved business performance."

With a roster of expert-level consultants, Addison Group's financial consulting services brands can create customized solutions that help organizations, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, modernize their finance functions. Those solutions will only be further enhanced and optimized through the strategic alignment of the brands under Azuara's leadership.

"Manuel's industry expertise and transformational leadership style are highly effective in motivating our teams to exceed their own expectations and capabilities, making him an obvious selection to lead growth strategy and geographic expansion initiatives." ~Thomas Moran, CEO, Addison Group

Manuel Azuara joined Bridgepoint Consulting as a CFO Consultant in 2009, becoming a Principal in 2011. He served for 9 years before being promoted to Managing Principal in 2020, leading the firm's growth strategy and geographic expansion initiatives. Azuara has over 30 years of experience in business process re-engineering and corporate governance across a range of public and private sector clients. Since taking on his new role, Azuara has been involved in the daily operations of the three financial consulting service brands.

About Addison Group
Addison Group is an award-winning leader in talent solutions and consulting services. Addison Group has proved itself a top contender, earning recognition across industries and gaining notoriety as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Most recent accolades include Forbes' Top 200 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Forbes' 2025 America's Best Executive Search, Professional Search, and Temporary Staffing Firms, and 2025 SIA Staffing 100 North America Leaders. Addison Group companies include AIM Consulting, ArcLight Consulting, Bridgepoint Consulting, DLC, Harmony Healthcare, Kranz Consulting, and Mondo.

Contact Information

Addison Group Media & PR
mediarelations@addisongroup.com

.

SOURCE: Addison Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/addison-group-names-manuel-azuara-as-president-of-its-financial-1025193

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
