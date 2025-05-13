LOOP-LOC Pool Products: LOOP-LOC's "Bubbles & Bliss" Vinyl Pool Liner Pattern Named One of Pool and Spa News' Top 50 Products of the Year

Recognized for its creative design and quality, the "Bubbles & Bliss" vinyl pool liner by LOOP-LOC earns a spot among Pool and Spa News' 2025 Top 50 Products of the Year.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Pool and Spa News (PSN) has selected LOOP-LOC's new "Bubbles & Bliss" vinyl pool liner pattern as one of the Top 50 Products of the Year. Featured among this esteemed selection of innovative industry offerings, "Bubbles & Bliss" was highlighted for its exceptional design and contribution to enhancing the beauty and functionality of inground pools.

Bubbles & Bliss

LOOP-LOC's exclusive luxury vinyl pool liner.

Each year, PSN's Top 50 Products list showcases cutting-edge pool and spa solutions chosen from hundreds of pool companies. These products are selected for their creativity, usability, and ability to enhance the pool experience, whether through aesthetic appeal, improved maintenance, or advanced technology. LOOP-LOC's "Bubbles & Bliss" stood out for its unique artistry and thoughtful craftsmanship.

The "Bubbles & Bliss" vinyl liner pattern, launched as part of LOOP-LOC's 2025 lineup, is a strikingly modern masterpiece that redefines pool elegance. This exclusive pattern showcases an artful arrangement of natural, rounded stones, blending tranquil and vibrant energy in perfect harmony.

Dark and light blues, soft off-whites, and delicate light gray grouting fuse together to create a multi-dimensional design that is as sophisticated as it is unique. "Bubbles & Bliss" is a boutique statement piece, offering a refined yet playful aesthetic that elevates any pool project to a new standard of contemporary style.

Its selection as a Top 50 Product highlights LOOP-LOC's dedication to blending unique and sophisticated patterns with the durability and reliability homeowners trust for their pools.

"Our 'Bubbles & Bliss' vinyl liner pattern has been a labor of love," said LeeAnn Donaton, CEO of LOOP-LOC. "As someone personally involved in designing our exclusive patterns, it is deeply rewarding to see this pattern resonate with both industry professionals and pool owners. It reflects our passion for creating vinyl pool liners that beautifully transform outdoor spaces."

"Bubbles & Bliss" is available at all pool dealerships that carry LOOP-LOC products. See this liner and over 40 other vinyl liner patterns on LOOP-LOC's website.

LOOP-LOC has been a premier manufacturer of safety pool covers and vinyl liners for decades. Known for their durability and beauty, LOOP-LOC products help transform backyards into captivating, secure spaces. Trusted by homeowners and professionals alike, LOOP-LOC remains an industry leader in safety, craftsmanship, and design.

Contact Information

Jeff Duke

Sales Director

sales@looploc.com

800-562-5667

SOURCE: LOOP-LOC Pool Products

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/loop-locs-%22bubbles-and-bliss%22-vinyl-pool-liner-pattern-named-one-of-po-1025645