Rudy Novak, Vice President of Clinical Partnerships at the Ridge RTC, Named to the Frontline Honors Class of 2024 by WTWH Healthcare

The recognition honors Novak's leadership in clinical partnerships and his profound impact on adolescent mental health care

MILTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / The Ridge RTC , an established provider of residential mental health services for adolescents, is thrilled to announce that Rudy Novak, Vice President of Clinical Partnerships at Ridge RTC, has been recognized as part of WTWH Healthcare's Frontline Honors Class of 2024. The much-deserved honor celebrates Novak's commitment to advancing effective mental health treatment for America's youth through strategic clinical partnerships that help improve patient outcomes and ensure more families have access to high-quality residential care.

WTWH Healthcare's Frontline Honors Class of 2024 recognition

Awarded by the WTWH Healthcare Network, industry experts in behavioral healthcare

Showcases leadership in the character and performance of healthcare workers

Establishes quality benchmark standards across the continuum of care

Nominations from local, regional, and national organizations

"Rudy has made tremendous contributions to The Ridge RTC, its clients, and individuals in need of safe and supportive residential mental health care," said Dustin Wagner, Chief Clinical Officer at The Ridge RTC. "We are proud to see his work get recognized by an organization as respected at WTWH Healthcare, and glad that others can see just how much value Rudy brings to the behavioral health field."

The Frontline Honors Class of 2024 is a notable achievement within the behavioral health and healthcare industries. Nominees are evaluated on a number of quality care measurements, and range from nurses and aides to administrative executes like Novak - all of whom play a key role in helping individuals get their healthcare needs met.

Making a difference on the frontline of care

The Ridge RTC is grateful to Novak for his many years of hard work at the organization, in particular his support for Ridge's overall mission of compassionate and effective behavioral health care for adolescents suffering from one or more emotional disorders. Being named to the WTWH Healthcare's Frontline Honors Class of 2024 is a huge accomplishment for Novak and the entire Ridge RTC team and speaks to the quality of the services that Ridge RTC provides.

Looking ahead, Novak will continue to spearhead The Ridge RTC clinical partnerships team, working across the care continuum to better ensure early interventions and sustainable long-term recoveries for Ridge RTC patients.

About WTWH Healthcare

WTWH Healthcare, part of the WTWH Media Group, is the publisher of several healthcare publications, including Behavioral Health Business, Senior Housing News, and Skilled Nursing News. Learn more at www.wtwhmedia.com .

About The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC provides comprehensive mental health care for teens aged 12-18 in a safe and serene residential setting. With a licensed clinical staff and a wide range of evidence-based therapies, Ridge RTC is a national leader in effective adolescent mental health treatment and long-term recovery practices. Learn more at www.theridgertc.com .

