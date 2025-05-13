Live Wildly Foundation: Live Wildly and Florida Wing Factory Bring the Heat for Conservation with New 'Mild to Wild' Hot Sauces

The Live Wildly Foundation and Florida Wing Factory are turning up the heat to protect wild Florida with a sizzling new collaboration of custom hot sauces that blend bold flavor with a powerful purpose.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Launching May 17, the new sauces - 'Bearly Burnin' (mild) and 'CATchin' Fire' (wild) - carry a simple message: From mild to wild, Florida's wild places are worth protecting.

Each bottle of sauce features the Live Wildly Pledge to protect wild Florida along with a QR code that links customers to the Live Wildly website where they can learn more about conservation efforts across the state and sign the pledge themselves.

The Pledge reads:

"We are wild Florida.

Florida's flowing rivers and springs, vibrant swamps, soaring forests, and pristine coastlines connect us all.

I pledge to honor and protect this home we share.

With gratitude, I vow to safeguard what sustains us, nurture what nurtures us, and cherish our wild places for myself and generations to come.

I am a guardian of Florida's wild soul."

To celebrate the launch of the mild to wild sauces, Florida Wing Factory in Tallahassee will host an in-store promotion from May 17-31. Guests who visit and sign the Live Wildly pledge in person will receive a free bottle of hot sauce - either Bearly Burnin' or CATchin' Fire - and be entered to win a $100 Florida Wing Factory gift card.

Even better, for every pledge signed, the Live Wildly Foundation will donate $1 to conservation efforts in Florida on behalf of the individual signer.

"This partnership is all about flavor with purpose," said Lisa Shipley, Live Wildly CEO. "Whether you go mild or wild, you're helping protect Florida's incredible natural heritage. It's a simple action that makes a lasting impact."

"We're proud to team up with Live Wildly to bring attention to Florida's wild spaces through something our customers love - great hot sauce," said Chris Lee, CEO and Co-Founder at Florida Wing Factory. "It's a win for flavor and a win for Florida."

Both sauces will be available while supplies last exclusively at Florida Wing Factory and at events sponsored by Live Wildly, including the Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament in Destin, FL, May 16-18th.

Don't miss your chance to taste the heat and help protect what makes Florida wild.

About Live Wildly Foundation:

Live Wildly is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to raising public awareness for the importance of wildlife corridor conservation. Through collaboration with partner organizations, Live Wildly is helping improve economies, ecology and livelihoods. Learn more at www.livewildly.com .

About Florida Wing Factory:

Florida Wing Factory is a locally owned and operated restaurant in Tallahassee known for bold flavors, creative wing sauces, and its deep ties to the community.

SOURCE: Live Wildly Foundation

