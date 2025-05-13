From Military Applications to Main Street: NexGen Cem Launches Low Cost Fast-Setting Cement That Reaches Structural Strength in Just 60 Minutes

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / NexGen Cem, a California-based materials innovation company, is proud to unveil its next-generation Ultra-Rapid Hardening Hydraulic Cement (URHHC)-a revolutionary low-cost cement technology that reaches structural strength in just 60 minutes surpassing ASTM C1600 and C928 standards. Originally developed under a U.S. Department of Defense R&D initiative, this patented cement technology is now available for commercial infrastructure use.

NexGen Cem

Transforming the Future of Construction Industry

"Unlike traditional concrete, which can take days to cure, our patented technology enables construction teams to reopen roads, bridges, and runways in just hours-not days." said Saeed Shahbazi, Co-Founder of NexGen Cem. "What distinguishes our solution is its ability to provide superior strength and speed without raising costs. Our cement technology licensing program creates partnership opportunities for manufacturers in cement, precast, and repair industries."

Why URHHC is a Game Changer for Construction Industry:

Cost effective: Delivers unmatched speed and strength with no increase in project budgets.

Same-Day Construction or Repairs: Enables critical infrastructure to reopen in hours.

Stronger and more durable: Reduces the frequency and cost of future repairs.

Proven Performance: Field-tested under rigorous Department of Defense standards.

Emergency Ready: Ideal for disaster response, military bases, and high-traffic zones.

With infrastructure demands rising and budgets under pressure, URHHC is perfectly suited for time-sensitive infrastructure projects such as highway repairs, airport runways, and bridge deck replacements. In addition, its user-friendly, rapid-setting properties make it ideal for smaller-scale household applications such as concrete driveway patching and minor repairs. URHHC offers exceptional value by significantly accelerating project timelines while reducing labor hours, project costs, equipment idle time, and operational disruptions.

About NexGen Cem

NexGen Cem is redefining the future of cement with patented, high-performance materials designed for the 21st century. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company's innovations enhance construction timelines, reduce environmental impact, and improve long-term infrastructure performance. Its flagship solution, URHHC, has been validated by the U.S. Department of Defense and is now available for licensing and deployment by construction industry partners.

Media Contact:

Email: info@nexgen-cem.com

Phone: (949) 357-7189

Website: www.NexGen-Cem.com

Contact Information

Shirley Azimzadeh

Marketing Manager

info@nexgen-cem.com

(949) 357-7189

Saeed Shahbazi

Co-Founder

s.shahbazi@nexgen-cem.com

714-478-3482

SOURCE: NexGen Cem

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/from-military-applications-to-main-street-nexgen-cem-launches-low-cost-1026171