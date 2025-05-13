Luma One Corporation: LUMA1 Launches Full Training Automation and Advanced Compliance Tools for High-Risk Industries

Seamless Training, Certification, and Compliance for Safer, More Efficient Workplaces

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / LUMA1, a leader in digital safety and operational training systems, today unveiled its latest platform upgrade, delivering full training automation for certifications, compliance tracking, and mandatory safety training. This powerful release includes expanded tools for contractor management, contingent workforce training, and in-person events, designed to reduce training time by up to 60% and ensure audit-readiness in high-compliance sectors like energy, construction, and manufacturing.

At the core of this release is complete training automation, including enrollment, automated reminders, skill verification, completion tracking, and recertification management. Whether supporting on-site workers, remote teams, or contractor networks, LUMA1 provides seamless, end-to-end training oversight, reducing administrative burdens and eliminating gaps in compliance.

"This is a game-changer for compliance-driven industries," said John Hudson, CEO of LUMA1. "By fully automating mandatory training, we're helping companies save time, reduce risk, and ensure every worker-internal or external-is always ready, skilled, and accountable."

The new compliance reporting dashboard provides real-time visibility and one-click reports, simplifying audits and supporting regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

With this release, LUMA1 reinforces its mission to deliver smarter training that keeps people safe, certified, and ready to work-anytime, anywhere.

Availability

The new features are now available to all enterprise customers. For more information, visit www.luma1.com or email press@luma1.com.

About LUMA1

LUMA1 delivers intelligent safety training solutions that power safer, productive workplaces. With built-in automation, video-first learning, and real-time analytics, LUMA1 helps organizations stay compliant, onboard faster, and operate more efficiently across sectors like energy, construction, manufacturing, and other high-risk industries.

