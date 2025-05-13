Hotelin: Price Comparison for 4- and 5-Star Hotels in 10 Most Popular Tourist Cities

Tourism Surge Pushes Hotel Prices Up: Hotelin.com Analysis Highlights Growing Demand for Premium Accommodations

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Hotelin.com research highlights the rise in 4- and 5-star hotel prices in the world's most popular tourist destinations. Key factors driving this trend include increased tourism demand, luxury accommodations, sustainability efforts, and global economic instability. Here's an overview of price changes from 2024 to 2025 for the top cities:

Prices in major cities in 2024-2025



Istanbul

Prices for 5-star hotels in Istanbul increased significantly from 2024 to 2025. In 2024, luxury hotel prices typically started around $150 per night, while premium locations like Sultanahmet or along the Bosphorus cost more. By 2025, prices had risen to an average of $200 to $250 per night, driven by growing tourism demand and upgraded luxury services.

London

The average price for 5-star hotel rooms in London saw a noticeable increase from 2024 to 2025. The cost of a standard 5-star room was approximately $260 per night in 2024, while premium rooms in central London began around $645. By 2025, prices for similar rooms ranged from $520 to $793.5, reflecting higher demand for luxury stays and new luxury openings in the city.

Paris

For 5-star hotels in Paris, the price increase was more modest for standard accommodations. Prices went from $287-$519 in 2024 to $336-$600 in 2025, depending on the location and hotel. The premium segment saw more significant jumps due to high demand ahead of the 2025 Olympics, with increases ranging from 10% to 20%.

Dubai

In Dubai, 5-star hotel prices fluctuated moderately. In 2024, prices ranged from $123 to $354 per night, depending on the property and location. By 2025, prices were expected to increase to around $171 to $325 per night, reflecting a price rise of 5-10%. Some properties saw more significant increases due to the growing demand for luxury stays.

Hong Kong

In 2024, the average price for 5-star hotels in Hong Kong ranged from $94 to $215 per night. By 2025, prices increased to about $165-$190 per night, depending on the location and availability. This rise reflects the steady demand for premium accommodations.

New York

New York saw the highest price growth at 31.6%. The average price for a 5-star hotel room in 2024 was $597 per night, with variations depending on location and amenities. By 2025, the average price dropped slightly to $566 per night but still reflected a 10-20% year-over-year increase.

Tokyo

In Tokyo, 5-star hotel prices saw moderate increases from 2024 to 2025. Rates in 2024 ranged from $700 to $1,200 per night, and by 2025, prices for top-tier accommodations ranged from $850 to $1,500 per night, reflecting inflation and heightened demand for luxury stays in central districts.

Hotelin.com analysis reveals that New York experienced the largest price increase, driven by high demand and limited room availability, while Dubai's market showed more moderate growth. Factors such as inflation, improved services, and event-driven pricing contributed to the rise in hotel prices across these major cities.

