With Onbe's expanded Send to Wallet capability, UK and European cardholders can now instantly provision virtual cards to their mobile wallets and start spending immediately.

Onbe, a leading corporate payouts platform, recently expanded Send to Wallet, a capability enabling payout recipients to add virtual cards to a mobile wallet in a click, to EUR and GBP markets-driving the next evolution in digital payouts with faster, more seamless spending options. By offering Send to Wallet to their customers and workforces in Europe and the UK, businesses can now empower their recipients to instantly add Onbe virtual cards to Google Pay and Samsung Pay and enjoy unparalleled convenience and choice. The international expansion of Send to Wallet underscores Onbe's leadership in the cross-border payments space, meeting the growing demand for efficient, secure and modern digital disbursements across international markets.

Mobile payment usage has soared throughout Europe in recent years, with 72% of consumers regularly paying with a wallet on their phone or smart device according to a recent Visa study. Now with this expanded offering, companies can offer mobile experiences and make it even easier for their customers and workers to spend the incentives, disbursements or compensation payouts they receive. With Send to Wallet, adding an Onbe virtual card to a supported mobile wallet is simpler than ever-eliminating the need to download additional apps or manually enter card details. Within moments, the card will be ready to spend online or in-store wherever Google Pay or Samsung Pay is accepted.

"Seeing the popularity of Send to Wallet in the U.S., we are confident UK and European cardholders will appreciate the flexibility of being able to provision to their wallet of choice with the tap of a button," said Sayid Shabeer, Chief Product Officer at Onbe. "As the first to offer web-based mobile wallet provisioning in our industry, we are proud to help our clients and partners expand payment choice and better meet consumer preferences by providing even faster and more convenient ways to receive and spend funds."

Compared to their physical counterparts, virtual cards are more environmentally friendly, secure and cost-effective, allowing businesses to reduce their risk and expenses-and now, Send to Wallet makes this payment method even more flexible and consumer-friendly. As global businesses increasingly seek to improve efficiency and drive loyalty with modern payment choices, adding immediate mobile wallet provisioning offers a powerful advantage.

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and compensation payments for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn

