AeroVironment, Inc. ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced a new contract with the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) to modernize the Netherlands' Puma UAS fleet with expanded capabilities for enhanced situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513043397/en/

A soldier launches the AV Puma 3 AE, a rugged, all-environment small UAS designed for rapid deployment (Photo: AV)

Under the contract, the Dutch MoD is modernizing its Puma 3 AE UAS fleet with advanced capabilities that empower forces to carry out mission-critical operations autonomously and securely-even in GPS-denied and contested environments. Upgrades will boost survivability, strengthen communications and add the option for vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) to maximize operational agility. Deliveries are underway, with the upgraded systems set for rapid deployment at the squad and platoon levels.

Additionally, the Netherlands is expanding its UAS portfolio with the acquisition of Puma LE, which delivers extended endurance and range. Both Puma 3 AE and Puma LE provide scalable ISR capabilities for tactical formations and civilian missions.

Battle-proven in the toughest combat zones-including ongoing deployment in Ukraine-Puma systems have earned their reputation in real-world, high-threat environments. Continuous updates driven by frontline experience keep both platforms mission-ready, rapidly adaptable, and equipped with the latest tech to outpace evolving threats.

"Our expanded partnership with the Dutch MoD underscores the rising demand for adaptable, mission-ready uncrewed systems across NATO," said Trace Stevenson, AV's president of Autonomous Systems. "AV's battle-proven Puma platforms are built to deliver real-time intelligence and unmatched battlefield agility-so our partners can make faster, smarter decisions in the world's most contested environments."

Designed for fast-paced, expeditionary operations, Puma UAS can be launched by a single soldier or from Fennek reconnaissance vehicles-enabling agile ISR at the edge. These upgrades are part of a broader Dutch initiative to modernize and scale uncrewed capability across their operations.

ABOUT AV

AeroVironment ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The company develops and deploys autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities-built to meet the mission needs of today's warfighter and tomorrow's conflicts. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities with speed, scale, and operational relevance.

For more information visit: www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513043397/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

René Bardorf

AeroVironment (AV)

+1.703.418.2828

pr@avinc.com