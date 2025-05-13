Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, today announced the global launch of Recognition, a new feature designed to help fleets celebrate safe driving behaviour and strengthen driver engagement, without adding administrative overheads.

With driver turnover remaining one of the industry's toughest challenges, the UK needs to recruit 200,000[1] new lorry drivers over the next five years to prevent supply chain disruptions, fleets are urgently seeking new ways to improve retention. In addition to investing in tools to help fleets manage risks, Samsara is doubling down on a driver-first approach by empowering managers to recognise and reward high performance in real time.

Research shows that well-recognised employees are 45% less likely to leave their jobs[2] and companies with high engagement see 48% fewer safety incidents[3]. Recognition builds on this insight by giving safety leaders a simple, scalable way to reinforce the behaviours that matter, helping fleets improve morale, build trust and keep drivers and communities safe.

"Recognition represents a shift in how fleets can foster a culture of safety," said Johan Land, SVP of Product and Engineering at Samsara. "Rather than focusing solely on correcting risky behaviour, we're giving safety leaders tools to celebrate drivers for what's going well boosting morale, building trust and reinforcing the habits that keep drivers and communities safe."

Technology That Celebrates Drivers, Backed by Real-Time Data

Recognition uses real-time driver data and AI-driven performance insights to help managers identify key moments worth celebrating, such as safe driving streaks, major improvements or consistent compliance with driving adherence (tachograph compliance, no violations) regulations. These insights make it easy for managers to deliver timely, meaningful recognition through the Samsara Driver App.

Key capabilities include:

Streaks and Milestones Surfaces patterns in safe speed, focused driving, driving adherence (tachograph compliance, no violations) and fuel-efficient behaviour so that managers can act quickly.

Surfaces patterns in safe speed, focused driving, driving adherence (tachograph compliance, no violations) and fuel-efficient behaviour so that managers can act quickly. Personalised Kudos - Coaches can add customised messages, turning data into meaningful, motivating moments.

- Coaches can add customised messages, turning data into meaningful, motivating moments. Shared Visibility - Drivers and managers can track performance milestones via intuitive dashboards and mobile views.

Proven Results Across the Industry

Fleets using Samsara have already seen significant improvements in terms of both safety and retention. Samsara has helped:

DHL reduce accident costs and driver turnover by 50%

Home Depot lower claims by 65%

Lanes Group decrease mobile phone usage by 92% in seven months

For safety leaders, the true value of Recognition comes to life in the day-to-day impact on their teams. At Lanes Group, Fleet Systems Team Leader Amber Kirkby describes how Recognition has transformed not just their data but also their entire safety culture:

"By focusing on positive reinforcement through Samsara, we've seen a significant boost in driver morale. Rewarding safe behaviours motivates our team and fosters a stronger safety culture where good practices are celebrated."

By turning recognition into a daily habit, Samsara is helping organisations build workplaces where drivers feel seen, supported and motivated to perform at their best.

Recognition that Scales with You

Unlike standalone recognition systems, Recognition is fully integrated within the Samsara ecosystem, meaning no extra software, no add-ons and no extra effort. It's recognition that works at scale, designed for safety teams who want to boost performance without adding complexity to your team's workflow.

See the full picture of fleet safety with Samsara and how Recognition can help you build a stronger driver culture here.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, which enables organisations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organisations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

