Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 15:36 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beatbot Celebrates Annual "Beatbot Day" with Global Impact, Exclusive Deals, and High-Profile Collaborations

Finanznachrichten News

BERLIN, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, marks its annual Beatbot Day with a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and commitment to the future. From high-profile partnerships to STEM education initiatives and exclusive offers, Beatbot continues to redefine pool ownership worldwide.

Beatbot announced its collaboration with Joe Manganiello

Chosen By Those Who Demand the Best

Beatbot is proud to announce its collaboration with Joe Manganiello, a prominent actor known for his dedication to the arts and love for cutting-edge technology. Manganiello's relentless pursuit of excellence in acting aligns perfectly with Beatbot's mission to deliver advanced, time-saving solutions for modern lifestyles.

"It's sleek, quiet, and the best way to clean," said Joe Mangianello about Beatbot's latest AquaSense 2 Ultra.

Beatbot sponsored the MATE ROV Competition

Inspiring Future Innovators

As part of its Beatbot For Future ESG program, Beatbot is sponsoring the MATE ROV Competition, a global underwater robotics challenge that empowers students to develop critical STEM skills. This initiative underscores Beatbot's commitment to fostering education, innovation, and sustainability in robotics.

"Supporting STEM education is core to our vision," says York Guo, CMO at Beatbot. "Just as we've revolutionized pool care with smart technology, we want to inspire young minds to tackle tomorrow's challenges with creativity and ingenuity."

Celebrate Beatbot Day with Exclusive Savings

To commemorate Beatbot Day, the company is offering limited-time offers on its award-winning AquaSense 2 Series robotic pool cleaners. From May 19 to June 01, customers can enjoy the steepest discounts of the year, with up to 30% off of Beatbot's lineup and trade-up coupon offers. These promotions are available only on Beatbot's official Amazon store and Beatbot.com.

The Road Ahead

As Beatbot enters its new chapter, the company remains committed to pushing boundaries in AI-powered cleaning, sustainable design, and accessibility, proving that luxury pool care should be effortless, smart, and within reach for everyone.

For media inquiries, contact:
eu.marketing@beatbot.com

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering, earning global acclaim, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (70% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 221+ patents (128 for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance.

From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools-elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

Learn more: www.beatbot.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686077/Beatbot_announced_its_collaboration_with_Joe_Manganiello.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686078/Beatbot_sponsored_the_MATE_ROV_Competition.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394852/5316000/Beatbot_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beatbot-celebrates-annual-beatbot-day-with-global-impact-exclusive-deals-and-high-profile-collaborations-302453958.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.