Improvado Launches Marketing Intelligence and Real-Time Campaign Monitoring on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Marketing Intelligence and Real-Time Campaign Monitoring, Powered by Snowflake, will enable joint customers to unify fragmented marketing data across sources and teams and ensure campaign compliance and performance

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Improvado today announced the launch of Marketing Intelligence and Real-Time Campaign Monitoring on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud . This new integration will enable organizations to accelerate and automate marketing reporting, streamline campaign performance and compliance checks, and reduce time-to-insight by transforming raw marketing data into business-ready intelligence within their existing Snowflake environment.

"Marketing teams are drowning in fragmented data and inefficient reporting workflows. By partnering with Snowflake, we're bringing a seamless, AI-powered intelligence layer to unify, analyze, and act on marketing data in real-time - without IT dependencies or operational overhead," said Roman Vinogradov, VP of Product at Improvado.

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Improvado is joining Snowflake in mobilizing the world's data to help organizations eliminate IT dependencies for marketing teams and provide marketing and data analytics teams with clear, harmonized, and query-ready data. With Improvado's integration, marketing teams gain access to more than 15 pre-built and highly customizable data models, 250+ automated campaign performance and compliance checks, and the ability to significantly reduce time spent on routine marketing analytics tasks through AI Agents.

"Improvado's commitment to helping Snowflake mobilize the world's data can be seen through the launch of Marketing Intelligence and Real-Time Campaign Monitoring," said Luke Ambrosetti, Principal Architect, Marketing and Advertising, Snowflake. "We look forward to driving deeper value for Snowflake's AI Data Cloud ecosystem through collaboration with Improvado to bring marketing operations and analytics teams a unified, AI-powered layer for campaign analysis, real-time monitoring, and decision making at scale through Snowflake's single, integrated platform."

Partnering with Snowflake to launch Marketing Intelligence and Real-Time Campaign Monitoring, Improvado enables joint customers to bring enterprise-grade marketing intelligence, accelerated time-to-insights, and cross-team collaboration directly into the Snowflake environment - no data movement required. For example, Improvado enabled McGarrah Jessee to add sensitive pricing and revenue data to cross-channel analysis and campaign monitoring, driving in-depth insights and keeping the data secure inside their Snowflake AI Data Cloud environment.

"The integration between Improvado and Snowflake allows us to unify and analyze our marketing data without any data movement or using any third-party marketing analytics solutions," said Bill Urciuoli, Chief Technology Officer at McGarrah Jessee. "With real-time visibility into campaign performance and data-driven insights, we can cut time to insight by 5-10x and optimize for better campaign outcomes - all seamlessly inside the Snowflake AI Data Cloud; run entirely by marketers with minimal IT dependencies."

About Improvado

Improvado is an AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence platform designed for marketing and analytics teams to unlock the power of data to drive impactful business decisions. Improvado provides an end-to-end and customized analytics solution for medium to large enterprises, and agencies. Its platform integrates, simplifies, governs and attributes complex revenue data across 500+ sources, offering a unified, clear view of marketing ROI and performance. To learn more about Improvado, click here .

