Cryptex Finance, LLC: Cryptex Finance Announces the Appointment of Annemarie Tierney to Advisory Board, Strategic Collaboration With Morrison Warren, to Drive Strategic Growth

Appointments bring traditional financial market discipline and strategic insight to Cryptex Finance's growing suite of decentralized index products.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Cryptex Finance, a leading platform for cryptocurrency index solutions, today announced the appointment of distinguished securities law and digital asset regulation expert Annemarie Tierney to its advisory board, as well as a strategic relationship with ETF and index fund expert Morrison Warren.

Their combined expertise in ETF development and financial markets will help guide Cryptex Finance as it expands its product offerings and builds institutional-grade indexing software for digital asset markets.

"These strategic relationships represent a significant milestone in our mission to bring established financial market tools like indices to the decentralized finance ecosystem," Cryptex Finance Co-Founder Joe Sticco said. "Annemarie and Morrison bring decades of experience in precisely the areas we need to position Cryptex Finance as the benchmark index platform for digital assets."

Cryptex Finance is the creator of TCAP (Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap token), the world's first tokenized index to offer decentralized exposure to the entire cryptocurrency market through a single asset. This innovative ERC-20 token tracks the total market capitalization of all digital assets - similar to how the S&P 500 indexes major U.S. equities.

TCAP is the first in a planned series of index-based products that Cryptex Finance will roll out as part of its broader mission to deliver institutional-grade indexing software for digital asset markets.

"Cryptex Finance is building the kind of foundational market infrastructure that digital assets need to reach broad, long-term adoption," Tierney said. "I'm excited to support a team focused on transparency, regulatory awareness, and product integrity."

"The next wave of digital asset investing will be driven by structured, index-based solutions that investors trust," Warren said. "Cryptex Finance is ahead of that curve, and I look forward to contributing to its evolution."

"We are fortunate to welcome two new people with such directly relevant experience," Sticco said. "Annemarie's depth in digital asset regulation and Morrison's mastery of index-based product development will be instrumental as Cryptex Finance continues to build institutional-grade indexing software for digital asset markets."

Profiles

Annemarie Tierney brings critical expertise in securities law and digital asset regulation as the Founder and Principal of Liquid Advisors. Previously, she served as Head of Strategy at Nasdaq Private Market. As General Counsel at SecondMarket Holdings (now Digital Currency Group), Annemarie pioneered, envisioned and executed the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC). Her background at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission further strengthens Cryptex Finance's regulation-first approach as it scales.

Morrison Warren contributes exceptional ETF and index fund experience as Partner and Co-Chair of Chapman's Investment Management Practice Group, which serves as fund counsel to over 525 ETFs representing more than $350 billion in assets under management. He has been at the forefront of the blockchain and digital asset industry, advising on physically backed bitcoin ETFs, futures-based crypto funds, and tokenized investment vehicles.

About Cryptex

Founded in 2021, Cryptex Finance is the creator of TCAP, the world's first Total Crypto Market Cap token. By combining traditional financial modeling with decentralized infrastructure, Cryptex Finance delivers transparent, accessible, and efficient investment tools for the modern digital economy.

