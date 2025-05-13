Engage for Good and Adyen Launch 2025 Charity Checkout Champions Report, Revealing What's Powering Today's Most Effective Checkout Fundraising Campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Amid division and disruption, the report unveils how today's smartest brands turned micro-moments into meaningful giving

Engage for Good, the leading company empowering corporate and nonprofit professionals to create mutually beneficial social impact partnerships, and Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies, today announced the release of the 2025 Charity Checkout Champions Report - which highlights point-of-sale fundraising among corporations and nonprofits. This year's report examines 92 total campaigns, with 37 raising at least $500,000 at checkout, offering retailers and nonprofits a clear blueprint for modern charitable giving that resonates with consumers.

The seventh biennial Charity Checkout Champions Report underscores a powerful truth: checkout fundraising still works - but only when it's easy, emotionally resonant and well-timed. This year's report shows new momentum in the space and a shift toward trust-driven, community-focused philanthropy.

"We wanted this year's report to reflect what's really happening at checkout - not just who raised the most, but how they did it and why it worked," said Faye McCray, Head of Content & Digital Media at Engage for Good. "This is data with integrity, drawn from campaigns that cut through noise with clarity and purpose."

This year's report revealed that brands saw stronger results when they launched shorter, timely campaigns tied to current events, seasonal moments or urgent needs like disaster relief and mental health. Another finding showed that consumers were more likely to follow through with giving when the format was easy and simple, acting as a natural part of the purchase experience instead of an interruption.

Other key findings include:

Nearly 50% of respondents cited time-bound, cause-specific campaigns as the most successful format

81% of top campaigns used set-dollar prompts - offering a fixed donation amount during checkout

Top-performing causes for campaigns included mental health, hunger and disaster relief

25% of respondents reported a sales lift during the period in which they ran a fundraising campaign

"Checkout fundraising campaigns are the most powerful - and most underestimated - social impact tool in retail. While brands debate purpose in the boardroom, consumers are already engaging with their wallets at the register," said Muneer Panjwani, CEO of Engage for Good. "If you're not fundraising at checkout, you're leaving both impact and loyalty on the table. This report reveals what actually works at checkout to inspire generosity and build loyalty. It's not about playing it safe - it's about doing it smart."

The report also highlights a growing interest in local giving, showing that consumers are more inclined to give when causes feel personal, timely and community-based. Meanwhile, despite the ongoing buzz around AI, a whopping 88% of companies noted they don't currently use AI in their checkout giving strategies - signaling a wide-open opportunity for brands to start testing AI now.

"Brands around the world are using payments technology to let their customers support causes directly with donations at checkout. With this report, we can help businesses use this tool more successfully, and create a meaningful impact that's good for business and good for the world," said Savannah Lennertz, Senior Impact Partnership Manager at Adyen. "Adyen's Giving technology has helped global brands generate more than $25 million through 35 million individual micro-transactions by making donations-at-checkout frictionless. With our published matching commitment, we stand behind our belief that everyday actions can become engines of global impact."

To download the 2025 Charity Checkout Champions Report, please visit https://engageforgood.com/meet-americas-charity-checkout-champions-2025/.

About Engage for Good

Engage for Good is the leading community of corporate social impact professionals, equipping leaders with the connections, best practices, and support they need to build high-impact partnerships that drive both business and social value.

Our offerings include: (1) The Engage for Good Conference - the premier national event convening leaders from Fortune 100 companies and top nonprofits. (2) The Halo Awards - the first and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in corporate social impact. (3) A thriving membership of 19,000+ professionals working across CSR, ESG, DEI, philanthropy, and purpose. (4) Consulting services for nonprofits seeking to build or grow successful corporate partnerships. (5) Partnerships to help you reach CSR decision makers with your products and services.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

