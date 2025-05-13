Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) ("DigiAsia" or the "Company"), Indonesia's leading Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) provider and a strategic investment of Mastercard, announced the full deployment of its proprietary AI-powered Fraud Detection System across its mobile wallet services. This crucial system, approved by Bank Indonesia, the central regulatory authority, now delivers real-time, adaptive security for transactions within DigiAsia's extensive partner network, building on a successful initial rollout.

This implementation significantly strengthens DigiAsia's commitment to secure digital transactions and stringent regulatory compliance, utilizing advanced AI and machine learning. Prominent enterprise clients and partners, including Home Credit, Tokopedia, and Citibank, have already acknowledged the positive impact of this technology.

Key Investor Highlights:

AI-Driven Security: The system employs sophisticated AI and machine learning algorithms for real-time analysis of transaction data, proactively identifying fraudulent patterns and anomalies. Continuous learning enhances detection accuracy and minimizes false positives.

Scalable Infrastructure: Leveraging ongoing GPU technology partnerships, the system efficiently processes high transaction volumes and adapts swiftly to new fraud tactics.

Enhanced Regulatory Compliance: Bank Indonesia's approval underscores the system's effectiveness in bolstering DigiAsia's adherence to transaction monitoring and anti-money laundering regulations.

Increased Partner Confidence: The integration of this advanced security solution has fostered greater trust among DigiAsia's B2B partners, including PT Kereta Api Indonesia and Adira Finance, who benefit from enhanced transaction integrity.

Strategic Investment by Mastercard: Mastercard's strategic investment validates DigiAsia's innovative technology and its potential to transform digital finance in emerging markets, providing valuable resources and expertise for accelerated growth.

About DigiAsia Corp.

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) is a Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) provider operating a B2B2X model across emerging markets. DigiAsia's embedded finance APIs empower SMEs with seamless financial service integration. DigiAsia's solutions drive financial inclusion. Offerings include cashless payments, digital wallets, and digital banking. DigiAsia is expanding its AI-powered FaaS solutions across Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, identified by words like "believe," "expect," or "will." These statements, including DigiAsia's operations and financial performance, involve risks and uncertainties (e.g., regulations, competition, economic conditions) detailed in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

