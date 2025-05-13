Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
[13.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,043,332.00
|USD
|0
|38,862,413.50
|7.7057
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,628,783.00
|EUR
|0
|21,384,294.00
|5.893
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,935,016.00
|GBP
|0
|19,930,393.10
|10.2999
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|5,041,298.03
|8.1736
