Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, believes that Core Gaming's AI COMIC App, announced on May 6, 2025, rocketing to nearly 300,000 users and validating Core Gaming's vision as part of Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) $160 million merger with Core Gaming, which includes a special mechanism on the merger closing date that's set to close in Q2 2025.

As a publicly traded entity post-merger, combined with Siyata Mobile, Core Gaming can move forward as a Nasdaq listing. The merger's structure, detailed in Siyata's March 31, 2025, SEC Form 20-F, ensures Core Gaming shareholders own ~90% of the combined entity, with Siyata's legacy shareholders guaranteed 10% via a special stock dividend.

AI COMIC's AI-driven visual technology is rewriting the rules of game asset creation, in the $126 billion mobile gaming market, with its proprietary Compute Pool System and multimodal generative models,

AI COMIC: A Crown Jewel Validating Core Gaming's Vision

Core Gaming's AI COMIC App is a revolutionary platform, transforming photos and video clips into anime-style motion videos, hyper-realistic portraits, and more in minutes, with tools like AI Comic Video Generator, Portrait & Avatar Creator, and Scene Recreation. Its rapid adoption-nearly 300,000 users in days, per Siyata's May 6, 2025, press release-with user-generated content flooding social media. The app's ability to slash game asset creation time and costs, automating scene design, character modeling, and animation sequences, positions Core Gaming as a leader in the mobile gaming market.

AI COMIC should help underscore Core Gaming's trajectory, which has already achieved 43 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 790 million downloads across 2,100+ games.

The app's proprietary tech stack-multimodal generative models, BigP Backend System, and real-time cloud orchestration-enables scalable, cost-efficient content creation. This efficiency empowers game studios to iterate faster, enhancing storytelling and gameplay, while marketers leverage AI-generated ad creatives for high-performance campaigns. AI COMIC's Compute Pool System dynamically distributes workloads, for high-performance output at manageable costs.

The app's rapid user growth and social media virality signal a cultural shift in content creation.





Bigger Deals as a Publicly Traded Powerhouse

This public status unlocks access to institutional investors, equity offerings, and debt financing, enabling Core Gaming to:

Acquire Competing Platforms: Target smaller AI-driven content creation firms or gaming studios to expand its 2,100+ game portfolio and 43 million MAUs, mirroring the industry leaders' successful acquisition strategies.

Forge Strategic Partnerships: Partner with tech giants or cloud providers to enhance AI COMIC's Compute Pool System, scaling its infrastructure for millions more users.

Expand Globally: To penetrate Southeast Asia's $20 billion gaming market, where mobile gaming is surging.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. The company's mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, the company is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 24/7 Marke tNews take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

