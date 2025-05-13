OurFamilyWizard Launches New AI Tool to Support Healthier Co-Parent Communication

ToneMeter AI, a brand-new innovation in co-parenting technology exclusive to OurFamilyWizard, helps co-parents communicate with less conflict.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / OurFamilyWizard, the leading co-parenting application, today announced the launch of ToneMeter AI. This proprietary artificial intelligence feature is designed to help co-parents communicate more effectively-without ever sacrificing their agency or autonomy. ToneMeter AI, which was developed in direct response to the needs of co-parents, identifies potentially negative language in message drafts and offers clear, neutral rewrites to support more productive, less stressful conversations between co-parents.

Drawing on nearly 25 years of experience supporting families, OurFamilyWizard has designed, trained, and tested a purpose-built solution exclusively for co-parenting communication.

ToneMeter AI prioritizes privacy and security by leveraging finely tuned large language models that are self-hosted on secure servers, ensuring customer data is never shared with external providers.

Through a 6-month beta phase, ToneMeter AI has helped re-write over 10,000 messages for 2,500 co-parents. Significantly, 90% of beta users reported that the AI-suggested rewrites were helpful.

ToneMeter AI is now entering an early access phase and will be available to all OurFamilyWizard users for a limited time.

OurFamilyWizard customers have found immediate impact from ToneMeter AI. "I was initially skeptical and didn't think it would help but I will say, it has helped a tremendous amount. It pinpoints how to respond in a way that will reduce the invitation for conflict," said one co-parent. Another noted, "I use it every single time I send messages. I often apply the whole suggestion because it makes it SO much better."

Importantly, co-parents maintain full control over whether and how they use the feature. Once activated, the tool works behind the scenes to review message drafts and flag content that could be perceived as emotionally charged or conflict-inducing. From there, parents can choose to view a suggested neutral rewrite, which they can accept, edit, or dismiss and send their original message as-is.

ToneMeter AI helps co-parents write calmly and concisely; it also continuously models positive communication. As a result, parents can reach mutually agreed upon solutions faster, with less stress.

"OurFamilyWizard's ToneMeter AI earns my strongest endorsement," notes Divorce and Custody Mediator Josh Kershenbaum, Esq. "I've used it personally and seen firsthand how it transforms potentially tense communication into respectful, productive dialogue. Professionally, I recommend it to nearly every family I work with, and the feedback is consistently positive. ToneMeter AI's ability to flag potentially upsetting language before it is sent, and to suggest constructive alternatives, helps avoid and reduce conflict and promotes healthier co-parenting. It encourages emotional awareness and makes a noticeable, practical difference in day-to-day interactions."

This launch marks the latest advancement in OurFamilyWizard's widely trusted co-parenting application. By integrating artificial intelligence in a way that supports, not dictates, parent communication, the platform continues to set the gold standard for technology that strengthens family relationships.

About OurFamilyWizard?

OurFamilyWizard is the world's leading co-parenting communication platform, offering tools for families to support more seamless and successful parenting across separate homes. Since 2001, more than one million parents and family law practitioners have trusted OurFamilyWizard's co-parenting platform to help divorced or separated families effectively manage audio and video calls, shared calendars, expenses, messaging, files and other critical family information. These tools can reduce the risk of parents returning to court.

OurFamilyWizard is part of In Tandem, a global technology platform dedicated to developing solutions that enhance connection, organization, and peace of mind across key stages and milestones of family life. Its portfolio includes OurFamilyWizard, Cozi, FamilyWall, and Custody Navigator. Learn more at InTandemFamilies.com.

