Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Five PTK Members Elected as 2025-2026 International Officer Team

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / On Saturday, April 5, 2025, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) elected five new International Officers during PTK Catalyst 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

2025-2026 Phi Theta Kappa International Officer Team

From left to right: Elijah Bishop; Raymond Philip, Lulu McGowan, Dakota McLaughlin, and Anna Maria Dennis

These students were chosen by their peers-more than 220,000 active members-to serve as the 2025-2026 International Officer Team, the highest student leadership position within the organization.

More than honorary ambassadors, these student leaders engage in what can best be described as an executive internship. During their year of service, they participate in intensive professional development experiences tailored to their leadership goals and academic interests. Officers also receive individualized support with scholarship applications and transfer advising to help them reach their educational aspirations.

In addition to representing the Society at local, regional, and international events, the team plays a critical role in advancing PTK's mission and strategic plan. They serve as advisors and thought partners, working directly with staff to assess programs, gather insights from members, and make recommendations that help shape the PTK experience for students around the world.

"These students are among the top community college students in the nation," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, PTK President and CEO. "Their leadership, insight, and lived experience are invaluable to the fulfillment of PTK's mission. Being elected is both a tremendous honor and a transformational opportunity."

One officer will be selected to serve on the Phi Theta Kappa Board of Directors alongside national leaders within the community college sector. The student representative member advocates and provides the perspective and voice of active members within the Society.

The 2025-2026 International Officers are:

International President

Lulu McGowan

St. Louis Community College- Forest Park

Missouri

International Vice President, Division 1

Elijah Bishop

Community College of Baltimore County- Dundalk

Maryland

International Vice President, Division II

Raymond Philip

Collin College

Texas

International Vice President, Division III

Dakota McLaughlin

Ivy Tech Community College- Columbus

Indiana

International Vice President, Division IV

Anna Maria Dennis

Central Arizona College

Arizona

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the first honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 4.4 million members and nearly 1,250 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 220,000 active members in the nation's colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

SOURCE: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/five-ptk-members-elected-as-2025-2026-international-officer-team-1026668