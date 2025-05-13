Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Five PTK Members Elected as 2025-2026 International Officer Team

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / On Saturday, April 5, 2025, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) elected five new International Officers during PTK Catalyst 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.
From left to right: Elijah Bishop; Raymond Philip, Lulu McGowan, Dakota McLaughlin, and Anna Maria Dennis
These students were chosen by their peers-more than 220,000 active members-to serve as the 2025-2026 International Officer Team, the highest student leadership position within the organization.
More than honorary ambassadors, these student leaders engage in what can best be described as an executive internship. During their year of service, they participate in intensive professional development experiences tailored to their leadership goals and academic interests. Officers also receive individualized support with scholarship applications and transfer advising to help them reach their educational aspirations.
In addition to representing the Society at local, regional, and international events, the team plays a critical role in advancing PTK's mission and strategic plan. They serve as advisors and thought partners, working directly with staff to assess programs, gather insights from members, and make recommendations that help shape the PTK experience for students around the world.
"These students are among the top community college students in the nation," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, PTK President and CEO. "Their leadership, insight, and lived experience are invaluable to the fulfillment of PTK's mission. Being elected is both a tremendous honor and a transformational opportunity."
One officer will be selected to serve on the Phi Theta Kappa Board of Directors alongside national leaders within the community college sector. The student representative member advocates and provides the perspective and voice of active members within the Society.
The 2025-2026 International Officers are:
International President
Lulu McGowan
St. Louis Community College- Forest Park
Missouri
International Vice President, Division 1
Elijah Bishop
Community College of Baltimore County- Dundalk
Maryland
International Vice President, Division II
Raymond Philip
Collin College
Texas
International Vice President, Division III
Dakota McLaughlin
Ivy Tech Community College- Columbus
Indiana
International Vice President, Division IV
Anna Maria Dennis
Central Arizona College
Arizona
About Phi Theta Kappa
Phi Theta Kappa is the first honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 4.4 million members and nearly 1,250 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 220,000 active members in the nation's colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.
Contact Information
Makayla Steede
Creative Content Manager
makayla.steede@ptk.org
601-984-3504
SOURCE: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/five-ptk-members-elected-as-2025-2026-international-officer-team-1026668