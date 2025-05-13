PayQuicker Named to American Banker's Best Places to Work for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / PayQuicker , the leading global payouts orchestration platform, has been named one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Fintech by American Banker for the second consecutive year.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking, payments and financial advisory.

"Our team's strength is the cornerstone of our success," said Paul Beldham , CEO at PayQuicker. "Being named a Best Places to Work underscores the deliberate investment to foster a culture where individuals are empowered to innovate, take ownership, and drive meaningful impact. This honor highlights our core belief that a thriving workplace environment sets the foundation for company success."

As a leader in global payouts orchestration, PayQuicker is committed to shaping the future of financial services, with a diverse team located across the U.S., Canada, India, and the U.K. The company prioritizes remote workplace solutions and embraces a culture of flexibility. The company's continued recognition as a top employer underscores its ability to attract and retain top talent while delivering best-in-class payment solutions to businesses worldwide by prioritizing its employees.

This recognition follows PayQuicker's recent honor as the 'Best Cross-Border Payments' solution at the 2024 PayTech Awards . PayQuicker's commitment to innovation and global growth is evident in strategic moves, such as expanding its instant payout and local currency solutions for clinical trials across the UK and EU . Over the past year, PayQuicker has also forged key partnerships, including one with Thunes , to scale its e-wallet payout capabilities worldwide.

PayQuicker entered a rigorous two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Fintech. PayQuicker was evaluated for its workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. PayQuicker employees were also asked to complete a survey that measured the employee experience.

Learn more about how you can join PayQuicker's rapidly growing team to help create and deliver solutions that power intelligent payouts across the globe. For more information about PayQuicker and career opportunities, please visit https://payquicker.com/company-new/careers .

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is the leading global payouts orchestration platform, offering businesses of all sizes smarter, faster, and easier payment solutions. Since its inception in 2008, PayQuicker has pioneered global payouts orchestration, enabling real-time payouts in over 214 countries and territories, and more than 80 currencies through secured bank accounts, virtual cards, and digital wallets. Our award-winning solutions cater to a diverse range of industries, including affiliate networks, the creator economy, direct selling, the on-demand economy, platforms and marketplaces, and workforce payments. PayQuicker's cloud-based, regulatory-compliant software stack allows customers to white-label our products, delivering fast and flexible spending options. Our mission is to enhance global business growth with superior payment and purchasing power, activated with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com .

