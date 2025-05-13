Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Following the success of its February Scaling Workshop in Miami Beach, JacobLevinrad.com has announced a continued event track for 2025, spearheaded by Jacob University (JU), JLGrowth, and 637 Group, the JacobLevinrad.com brand's mentorship, sales training, and recruiting arms. The track will feature three large-scale events (the next scheduled for August) and a series of exclusive Mastermind Sales workshops every six weeks, designed to provide advanced, readily applicable, and results-driven sales and business training.



The sold-out February workshop, held at the W South Beach Miami Hotel, gathered 150+ entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and content creators for an intensive training experience. Featured speakers included Jacob Levinrad, a serial entrepreneur with a net worth attending 8-figures; Raphael Mellouk (managing partner and director at 637 Group and JLGrowth), an esteemed sales leader with over $10M in high-ticket bookings; and esteemed sales trainer Daniel G., an established authority in the sales ecosystem. With over 4 million followers on social media and a track record of training over 1.5 million sales professionals, Daniel G. delivered deep insights into high-ticket sales, revenue scaling, and modern sales psychology.

"The demand for real, tactical business training is higher than ever," said Jacob Levinrad, founder of JacobLevinrad.com. "Entrepreneurs and creators don't need more theory-they need practical systems that generate revenue. Our event series is built to provide exactly that: proven strategies that drive real results."

Caption: Jacob Levinrad, founder of JacobLevinrad.com and JLGrowth



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/246408_948cc5acf4bd08d8_001full.jpg

637 Training Expands 2025 Event Track with High-Impact Conferences and Exclusive Mastermind Workshops

Under the leadership of Jacob Levinrad and Raphael Mellouk, 637 Group's 2025 event track will feature three large-scale events, beginning with an August event in Miami Beach. These experiential conferences will provide cutting-edge sales and monetization strategies for both sales personnel and creators/entrepreneurs, hands-on coaching, and strategic networking. In addition to these cornerstone events, intimate Mastermind Sales workshops will take place every six weeks, offering attendees a focused setting for tactical skill development, role-playing exercises, and high-level business networking.

"Our goal is to build an ecosystem where top talent and high-growth businesses can connect, train, and execute," said Eliza Gill, Chief Operating Officer of JacobLevinrad.com. "This event track is a direct response to demand from our community-entrepreneurs and sales professionals who want real, applicable knowledge that translates into measurable growth."

The June event, projected to draw 500+ attendees, will integrate strategies inspired by major high-ticket sales and leadership conferences regularly attended by the JacobLevinrad.com leadership team. The event's format will emphasize on-stage call-to-action-driven sales tactics, complemented by breakout sessions, interactive role-playing, deep-dive training, and high-value networking opportunities.

"The success of our first events this year has reinforced that this model works," said James Scavone, Chief Business Officer of JacobLevinrad.com. "We're scaling up what's been proven-high-value training, direct mentorship, and the kind of business connections that lead to real growth."

JacobLevinrad.com will release additional details on upcoming events in the coming weeks.

To secure a spot for the August event, potential attendees can book tickets here.

Caption: Levinrad speaking at a 637 Group event in Miami

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/246408_948cc5acf4bd08d8_002full.jpg

About JacobLevinrad.com

JacobLevinrad.com helps entrepreneurs and influencers scale their businesses through revenue-driven partnerships and high-impact training programs. The company operates JLGrowth, supporting creators in monetizing their audiences, and Jacob Levinrad University (JLU), which delivers entrepreneurial coaching and sales training under its 637 Training division.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246408

SOURCE: AK Infinite