Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Compassion International, a leading child development organization, is launching "Nuance," a new podcast featuring Christian Influencers as part of its "Unto Jesus." Initiative.

"Nuance," features 13-episodes bringing Christian influencers together in honest, hope-filled dialogue about what it means to live unto Jesus today. The series is inspired by the words of Jesus found in Matthew 25, a powerful invitation for Christians to better serve the least among us.

Featuring real stories, deep listening, and joyful disagreement, Nuance encourages a shared commitment to unity unto Jesus-even when people don't see eye to eye. There are no shouting matches and no easy answers-just thoughtful people doing the harder, more rewarding work of staying at the table.

Each episode will present a unique pairing of notable Christian voices who explore big questions and tender topics-guided not by the need to win, but by the desire to understand. The catch is they don't get to see the questions beforehand, resulting in more authentic, meaningful dialogue.

Participants include well-known Christian influencers such as celebrity chef, cooking show host and author Aarti Sequeira; best-selling author Julie Lyles Carr; Milwaukee Bucks chaplain and Evolve Church pastor Kenneth Lock II; founder and CEO at Kamp Love Austin Rockwell; author Rachael Groll; Christian counselors Dave and Ashley Willis; author and entrepreneur Zach Windahl; podcast host Heather MacFayden; pastor, author and speaker Jonathan Pitts; entrepreneur and digital influencer, Sazan Hendrix; and pastor and author Nathan Finochio.

The first episode features Sequeira and Lyles Carr discussing caring for aging parents.

Sequeira said her participation in the project has been a life-changing experience. "This project has allowed me to be a part of some incredible conversations that have frankly breathed new life into me," she said. "Life can sometimes be so overwhelming, but over the course of talking to all of my new friends in this effort, I've come to realize that living unto Jesus is a clarifying call," she added. "I hope that people who listen to these conversations will be encouraged, edified, built up, and excited about this life they're embarking upon."

According to Sarah Beth Hallada, Compassion Senior Director of Creative, the series will delve into the real, often messy, but beautiful journey of what living unto Jesus is about.

"The thinking behind the podcast is in a culture that often divides, we want to ask what if we choose to lean in - with grace, curiosity, and courage?" she said. "We hope the series will help Christians to have similar conversations, and to find practical and meaningful ways to engage, and to make a difference in the lives of others," She added.

The first two episodes of "Nuance," and the full schedule are available now at Compassion.com/UntoJesus. The series will also be released on YouTube and all major podcast platforms starting in June. To access the conversations early viewers can watch each episode on Compassion's Unto Jesus site one week before YouTube release.





Milwaukee Bucks chaplain, and Evolve Church pastor Kenneth Lock II (center), shares a moment of levity on the set of the "Nuance," podcast in Nashville, TN, with Podcaster Rachael Groll, Entrepreneur Sazan Hendrix and Best-selling author Zach Windahl (L to R). In the series, well-known Christian voices from different walks of life answer hot topic questions they didn't get to see in advance. (Photo by Compassion International)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10878/251762_bc520f6a14ce9b1a_002full.jpg

Details on future seasons will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit Compassion.com/UntoJesus. to access resources, participate in activities, and connect with a community dedicated to serving with compassion.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251762

SOURCE: Compassion International