Unrivaled Basketball League's Wayfair Arena in Miami

to Host Opening Event of the PPL Season

The Pro Padel League (PPL), the world's top professional padel league with 10 teams in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, today unveiled its 2025 season schedule, expanding the league's event footprint across North America and into Europe.

Following a successful inaugural 2024 season, which featured events in Miami, San Diego, and New York, 2025 will see the PPL go international for the first time with events in San Sebastián, Spain and Guadalajara, Mexico. The first serve of the season will take place on June 19 at the home of Unrivaled basketball league, Wayfair Arena, a world-class venue on the campus of Mediapro's state-of-the-art production facilities in Miami.

"This schedule is a defining moment in our journey," said PPL CEO Mike Dorfman. "With Spain being the heart of the international padel scene, and Mexico, the birthplace of padel and home to one of our most passionate fanbases, our 2025 season isn't just expanding it's going global.

"Our opening event at the home of Unrivaled, the newest women's professional basketball league, is purposeful. Wayfair Arena is a cutting-edge venue that will provide an epic in-arena experience for our fans, but equally important is the direct connection to women's sports as the PPL is the epitome of a modern sports league. We are growing the sport of padel globally to the benefit of the best players in the world regardless of gender and will engage and inspire a new generation of fandom."

The PPL curated a roster of world-class host cities renowned for their vibrant cultures that set trends in fashion, music, food, art, and fitness, and align with the lifestyle of padel and the PPL brand culminating in New York with the PPL City's Cup. The schedule is as follows:

June 19-22: PPL Miami (USA) at Unrivaled basketball league's Wayfair Arena

PPL Miami (USA) at Unrivaled basketball league's Wayfair Arena July 10-13: PPL San Sebastián (Spain)

PPL San Sebastián (Spain) August 14-17: PPL Guadalajara (Mexico)

PPL Guadalajara (Mexico) August 30 September 1: PPL All-Star Festival (The Hamptons, USA)

PPL All-Star Festival (The Hamptons, USA) October 16-19: PPL City's Cup (New York, USA)

Additional information including venues, event matchups, ticket information, and how to watch will be announced in the coming weeks.

Each regular season event will have all 10 teams Arkansas Matrix, Cancun Waves, Flowrida Goats, Houston Volts, Las Vegas Smash, Los Angeles Beat, Miami Padel Club, New York Atlantics, San Diego Stingrays, Toronto Polar Bears competing in group stage play in both men's and women's divisions. The top four teams in each division after the group stage move on to contend for first, second and third place podium finishes and prize money. All matches follow a fast-paced format best-of-three sets with unique padel rules like "Golden Point" scoring and a 10-point tiebreaker in place of a full third set.

The PPL season will include men's, women's and overall team standings determined by total points accumulated. Points are awarded based on the finishing position in the men's and women's divisions at each event. Overall team points at each event will be the sum of a team's men's and women's points earned.

PPL Regular Season Event Points System:

Event Place Men's Points Women's Points 1st 25 25 2nd 19 19 3rd 15 15 4th 12 12 5th 9 9 6th 7 7 7th 5 5 8th 3 3 9th 1 1 10th 0 0

The top eight teams in the overall points standings at the end of the regular season will see its men's and women's teams qualify for the PPL City's Cup, a single-elimination playoff to determine the champion for each division and an overall champion based on total points accumulated.

Additionally, the league will host its first-ever PPL All-Star Festival in The Hamptons (August 30-September 1), featuring Pro-Ams, celebrity exhibitions, and local community clinics.

For more information on Pro Padel League, visit www.propadelleague.com.

ABOUT PRO PADEL LEAGUE

Founded in 2023, the Pro Padel League (PPL) is the world's top professional padel league with 10 teams in the United States, Canada, and Mexico comprised of the most talented male and female players in the world. The 2025 season will feature five international events, including three regular season competitions, an All-Star festival, and the PPL City's Cup.

PPL events reach 300 million households across more than 100 countries via world-class distribution partners. All PPL events and matches can also be viewed globally on the PPL's YouTube channel.

