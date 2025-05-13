Anime Market Poised to Reach $60,272.2 Million by 2030 at CAGR 9.8% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anime market size is expected to reach USD 60,272.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the rising popularity of anime content globally. The market's growth is further fueled by the introduction of application games and the rising trend of online distribution of anime content in the coming years. The online distribution of anime content is a significant contributor to the market's revenue, and its continued growth is expected to fuel the market's position in the entertainment industry.

The anime market is benefiting from the technology advancements, as content creators are developing complex pre and post-production tools to enhance the quality of their solutions. Additionally, the utilization of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain in anime gaming is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the anime market by improving the overall gaming experience.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: Anime Market

The number of anime enthusiasts globally is rising at an exponential rate, with popular shows such as Naruto, One Piece, Hunter X Hunter, and Dragon Ball Z appealing to audiences. In addition, manga, the comics that inspired many anime series, are gaining popularity among fans worldwide. Consequently, anime creators are working tirelessly to deliver high-quality anime content and unique characters that can contribute to the positive development of children at a young age. For instance, in August 2022, Toei Animation Co. Ltd. collaborated with Epic Games, Inc. to launch Dragon Ball Z characters as playable options in the popular Fortnite video game. This partnership brought in more players to the game and also served as an introduction to the anime for those who were previously unaware of it.

Anime Market Report Highlights:

The merchandising segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 31.6% in 2024. This dominance is largely attributed to the increasing popularity of anime in various regions, especially in the U.S., where the demand for merchandise related to popular titles like "Demon Slayer" and "My Hero Academia" is surging.

The internet distribution segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2025 to 2030. This rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing accessibility of anime through various streaming platforms, which allow viewers to easily access a diverse range of titles.

Based on genre, the action & adventure segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 34.3% in 2024, driven by its widespread appeal across diverse demographics.

The sci-fi & fantasy segment is expected to register at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, fueled by advancements in animation technology that enable more immersive and creative storytelling.

Asia-Pacific dominated the anime market with the largest revenue share of 27.09% in 2024, driven by several factors, including the increasing consumption of digital content and the popularity of streaming services.

Read full market research report on Anime Market with TOC - Anime Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (T.V., Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music, Pachinko, Live Entertainment), By Genre (Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Sports), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

Anime Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global anime market report based on type, genre, and region:

Anime Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

T.V.

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

Anime Market - Genre Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Action & Adventure

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Romance & Drama

Sports

Others

Anime Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Poland



Hungary



Austria



Russia



Netherlands



Finland



Sweden



Czech Republic

Asia Pacific

ANZ



Japan



China



Philippines



South Korea



Indonesia



Vietnam



Thailand



Malaysia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Japan

List of Key Players in the Anime Market

Pierrot Co., Ltd.

Production I.G, Inc.

Studio Ghibli, Inc.

Bioworld Merchandising, Inc.

Sunrise, Inc. (Bandai Namco Filmworks)

Toei Animat0069on Co., Ltd.

Bones Inc.

Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.

MADHOUSE, Inc.

Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.)

Progressive Animation Works Co., Ltd. (PA Works)

Good Smile Company, Inc.

Discotek Media

Sentai Holdings, LLC (AMC Networks)

VIZ Media, LLC

Ufotable Co., Ltd.

Eleven Arts

Atomic Flare

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Anime Merchandising Market - The global anime merchandising market size is estimated to reach USD 18,675.9 million by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The significant growth of the market is attributed to the increasing consumer interest in figurines, apparel, accessories, books, posters, toys, etc., featuring anime characters and properties.

The global anime merchandising market size is estimated to reach USD 18,675.9 million by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The significant growth of the market is attributed to the increasing consumer interest in figurines, apparel, accessories, books, posters, toys, etc., featuring anime characters and properties. Anime Movies And TV Shows Market - The global anime movies and TV shows market size is estimated to reach USD 26.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 11.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be ascribed to the increasing popularity of anime movies and TV shows as a popular form of entertainment across the globe.

The global anime movies and TV shows market size is estimated to reach USD 26.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 11.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be ascribed to the increasing popularity of anime movies and TV shows as a popular form of entertainment across the globe. AI Anime Generator Market - The global AI anime generator market size is anticipated to reach USD 384.40 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is largely driven by the growing advancements in AI models that enable the creation of high-quality, emotionally expressive, and consistent anime-style artwork with minimal technical expertise.

The global AI anime generator market size is anticipated to reach USD 384.40 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is largely driven by the growing advancements in AI models that enable the creation of high-quality, emotionally expressive, and consistent anime-style artwork with minimal technical expertise. U.S. Anime Market - The U.S. anime market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising sales and increasing popularity of content related to anime is predicted to drive the market's growth over the forecast period.

Browse Horizon Databook on Anime Market - Global Anime Market Size & Outlook

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook - The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog - https://globalindustryherald.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anime-market-poised-to-reach-60-272-2-million-by-2030-at-cagr-9-8---grand-view-research-inc-302453684.html