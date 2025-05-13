LoopMe, a global leader in brand performance, has today announced a broadened collaboration with Google Cloud that will support LoopMe's ongoing commitment to sustainability in the advertising ecosystem. Having chosen Google Cloud as a partner because of its leading tools, including Google Kubernetes Engine and BigQuery, the expanded collaboration will involve LoopMe leveraging Google Cloud's scalable and secure infrastructure to support the depth and complexity of its advanced AI models, enabling more sophisticated optimization of advertising performance.

Having previously become a carbon-neutral advertiser in 2023, LoopMe worked with Google Cloud to maximize efficiencies through the migration of its data centers to Google Cloud renewable-powered sites. The continued collaboration underscores LoopMe's commitment to building a better, more environmentally-friendly ecosystem and supply chain for all of their clients and partners.

LoopMe has been delivering all media with renewable power for two years and has since reduced gross emissions per CPM delivered, or every 1,000 impressions an ad receives, by 71.5% compared to its base year, 2021. Other internal carbon footprint reduction efforts have included reducing electricity consumption; establishing environmentally-geared HR policies, and investing in high-quality carbon removal projects.

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey," said Stephen Upstone, CEO and Founder, LoopMe. "This enables us to further reduce our environmental impact while maintaining the cutting-edge performance our clients expect, demonstrating that business growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand."

"We are excited to collaborate with innovative companies like LoopMe, who are pushing the boundaries of sustainable advertising," said Adrian Poole, Director, UKI Digital Natives at Google Cloud. "By leveraging Google Cloud's scalable and sustainable infrastructure, LoopMe is able to focus on delivering cutting-edge AI-driven solutions while minimizing their environmental impact. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this collaboration on the industry."

??LoopMe's other internal carbon footprint reduction efforts have included utilising renewable electricity sources for leased offices where available, locating efficiencies to reduce hosting usage requirements, sharing a comprehensive travel reduction plan to help reduce business travel emissions, and investing in high-quality carbon removal projects.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is the global leader in brand performance, redefining brand advertising for the digital and app ecosystem. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

