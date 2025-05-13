Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Empowering Women of Color to Lead on Climate

A Georgia Climate Digest Interview

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / When Diamond Spratling founded Girl + Environment, she set out to rewrite the narrative of who leads on climate. In this inspiring conversation with Eriqah Vincent of Drawdown Georgia, Diamond shares how her organization empowers women of color to take action on climate and environmental justice-by meeting communities where they are and centering culture, health, and grassroots leadership.

Watch the interview here to learn how Gen Z is reshaping climate activism, what makes Georgia a clean energy leader, and why Diamond remains hopeful for our future.

