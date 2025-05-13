Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Covell Adams, Chief Operating Officer, Structured Finance Association and her team, joined Sofia Petrossian, Director, Structured Finance, TSX Trust, to open the market and celebrate the annual SFCanada conference. The forum brings together industry professionals to connect and discuss key topics and developments in the Canadian structured finance markets.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBVVrWE96Jk

The Structured Finance Association is a member-based, trade industry advocacy group focused on improving and strengthening the broader structured finance and securitization market. The Association provides an inclusive network for securitization professionals to collaborate and, as industry leaders, drive necessary changes, be an advocate for the securitization community, share best practices and innovative ideas, and educate industry members through conferences and other programs.

TSX Trust and the Structured Finance team are proud to celebrate their ongoing partnership with the Structured Finance Association and look forward to what promises to be another dynamic and engaging conference.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251927

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange