MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Drone Communication Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Drone Communication Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Doodle Labs LLC, Elsight, Ultra, and Meteksan Defence Industry Inc. among the top companies actively shaping the future of the Drone Communication Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Drone Communication Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Doodle Labs LLC specializes in designing and producing industrial-grade wireless networking solutions, emphasizing mesh networking for robotic and autonomous systems. The company's flagship Mesh Rider Radio platform delivers high-throughput, long-range connectivity, supporting a wide range of applications such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), mobile robotics, connected teams, and use cases in the government and defense sectors. Doodle Labs develops advanced radio communication technologies through an iterative R&D process, closely collaborating with customers to tailor solutions to their needs. The company serves government agencies and clients across commercial and industrial markets, offering reliable, scalable connectivity for mission-critical operations.

provides advanced connectivity solutions for unmanned systems, primarily focusing on its flagship Halo platform, designed for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) communication. Former members of Israeli intelligence founded the company, which initially specialized in audio and video transmission solutions for Israel's defense and homeland security sectors. Elsight provides BVLOS communication technology to various drones and UAV manufacturers and operators. Its client base includes prominent names such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA), DroneUp (USA), SpeedBird Aero (Brazil), and ACSL (Japan), among others. Ultra (Ultra Electronics Group) is a defense and aerospace technology company that delivers mission-critical solutions to military, government, and commercial clients. The company operates through four primary business units: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, Precision Control Systems, and Energy. The Intelligence & Communications unit specializes in advanced communications, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and command and control solutions for defense applications. This division develops integrated systems that enable secure voice, video, and data exchange via tactical radios, custom waveforms, and satellite communications, supporting situational awareness and coordination in multi-domain operations. Its Command, Control, and Intelligence (C2I) solutions provide the tools for operational planning and execution, enhancing mission effectiveness through real-time data sharing. The electronic warfare simulation technology (EWST) segment offers radar threat simulation, testing, evaluation, and training capabilities. Additionally, the cybersecurity division focuses on encryption and key management systems to ensure secure and reliable information exchange.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 10 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Drone Communication Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Application (Military, Commercial, Government & law enforcement, and consumer sectors). Connectivity (Satellite and cellular connectivity), and Technology (Radio Frequency (RF), cellular, satellite, and meshed network technologies).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

