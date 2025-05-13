Digitunity Releases New Maps Showing Gaps in Computer Ownership Across the U.S.

2023 Census Data Analysis Reveals 1 in 7 Households Still Without Reliable Device Access

NORTH CONWAY, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / A newly released set of interactive maps from Digitunity paints a clearer picture of how many households in the United States do not own a large-screen computer. The maps, derived from 2023 American Community Survey data, give a state-level view of how digital device gaps continue to affect people across the country.

The analysis finds that over 18 million households rely solely on smartphones for internet connectivity or do not own a computer, affecting roughly 33.2 million people in total. Collectively, these statistics make up the number of households without access to large screen computers. Nearly one in four households in places like Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, and Louisiana do not have access to a large screen computer, creating the need for local, targeted solutions that open up reliable digital access to healthcare, education, job opportunities, and connections. In Alabama, Kentucky, and Oklahoma, nearly 1 in 5 households faced similar challenges. Puerto Rico has the greatest need for devices in the nation, with 40% of households relying solely on a smartphone to go online or not having access to any type of computing device.

The digital divide is narrowest in Colorado, Idaho, New Hampshire, Utah, and Washington, where fewer than 10% of households do not have access to a large screen computer.

Using Census data and research-based calculations, these maps show how the digital divide differs between states. Users can hover over states to see how many households lack computers or only use smartphones for connectivity and view the percentage of households in each state without large screen computers.

Designed to help local leaders, policymakers, and organizations identify where intervention is most needed and where they can make a significant impact, this resource is part of Digitunity's broader initiative to shift the systems that make computer ownership possible for everyone.

Explore the maps and dig into the data at https://digitunity.org/digital-device-gap-map/

About Digitunity:

Digitunity is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to make owning a computer possible for everyone. For over 40 years, Digitunity has been engaged in the work of shaping and strengthening systems to address computer ownership among those impacted by the digital divide. Through generating and placing donated computers with organizations serving people in need, supporting a national practitioner network, and providing strategic advisory support to states and cities, Digitunity works to create sustainable solutions that make computer ownership possible for all.

