National Student Clearinghouse: New DiplomaVerify Enhancement Lets Small Businesses Verify New Hires' High School Credentials Immediately

National Student Clearinghouse Announces Enhancement to Benefit Small and Medium-Sized Businesses as It Marks National Small Business Month

HERNDON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Small and medium-sized businesses now have easier access to immediate verifications of high school diplomas for job candidates under a new DiplomaVerify enhancement that enables online verifications to be performed without requiring a contracting process to first be completed, the National Student Clearinghouse announced today. The National Student Clearinghouse is the nation's leading provider of educational verification services.

DiplomaVerify is the only service offering immediate online verification of high school credentials directly from participating high schools. The latest enhancement enables users to complete a rapid credentialing process via the web, rather than the previously required contracting process. This makes obtaining reliable academic verification accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes, particularly those without dedicated HR departments or large budgets.

"National Small Business Month is the perfect time to launch this enhancement because it directly addresses a critical pain point for small and medium-sized businesses - efficiently verifying candidate qualifications," said Kathryn Pearlman, Product Manager for DiplomaVerify at the National Student Clearinghouse. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but they often operate with limited resources. They need fast, reliable, and accessible tools. DiplomaVerify now provides an option to obtain immediate, on-demand high school diploma verification, helping small business owners hire with greater confidence and speed."

Hiring the right talent remains a top concern for small business leaders, according to a 2023 SCORE survey. Verifying educational credentials is a fundamental step in ensuring candidates possess the qualifications they claim, protecting small businesses from costly hiring mistakes. With resume fraud also a significant concern - a 2023 ResumeLab survey found 70% of job seekers admitted to lying on their resumes, with 11% falsifying education information - DiplomaVerify offers a crucial, cost-effective safeguard.

For a nominal fee per verification, DiplomaVerify allows small businesses to validate high school credentials quickly, reliably, and affordably. This enhancement empowers small businesses to mitigate hiring risks, make more informed decisions, ensure compliance, and ultimately, focus on building strong teams to drive growth - key themes celebrated during National Small Business Month.

About the National Student Clearinghouse® The National Student Clearinghouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges. Besides working with nearly 3,600 postsecondary institutions, the Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni. For more details, visit studentclearinghouse.org .

