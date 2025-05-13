BioQuest/BotMakers Secures National AI Calling Campaign Contract with NGO Funding Resource, Atlas Grants

AI voice technology to power nationwide outreach campaign, helping more Americans connect with life-changing grant opportunities.

KATY, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / BioQuest Corp. (OTC:BQST), the parent company of conversational AI leader BotMakers, is proud to announce it has secured a nationwide outbound AI voice campaign contract with Atlas Grants, one of the country's fastest-growing organizations specializing in connecting individuals with grants, funding opportunities, and nonprofit assistance programs.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they work together to scale outreach using BotMakers' advanced AI calling technology, which combines natural language voice agents with intelligent workflow automation. The goal: to connect millions of Americans with real funding opportunities - efficiently, respectfully, and at scale.

About Atlas Grants

Atlas Grants is a national platform dedicated to helping individuals and families locate grants and financial aid across categories such as housing, education, small business, and emergency assistance. With a mission rooted in access and equity, Atlas Grants has become a trusted source for connecting underserved communities with real resources-without red tape or predatory practices. To learn more or explore available funding opportunities, visit www.atlas-grants.org.

Under this agreement, BotMakers will deploy a fleet of AI voice agents capable of handling over 200,000 outbound calls per month-educating recipients, screening eligibility, and driving verified leads to Atlas's intake and support teams.

Trent Daniel, CEO of BotMakers and Product Development Director at BioQuest, shared the following statement:

"Atlas Grants is doing truly impactful work, and we're honored to play a role in expanding their reach. This partnership is a powerful example of what happens when mission meets technology. Our AI voice agents aren't just about automation-they're about connection, efficiency, and scalability with heart. We believe this campaign will help tens of thousands of people access resources they didn't even know were available to them."

The campaign is expected to launch Q2 2025 and will continue to scale nationally throughout the year. Additional integrations with SMS, email, and live-agent follow-up are already in development.

For more information about BotMakers' AI solutions or BioQuest's portfolio of innovations, visit www.botmakers.ai or www.bioquestcorp.com.



Media Contact:

Tamares Davis

PR & Media Relations

BotMakers, Inc.

press@botmakers.ai

1-866-753-8002



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors - some of which are beyond the company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. BioQuest, Inc. and BotMakers, Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

