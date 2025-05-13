Regions Bank: 'Meaningful and Fun': Regions Teams Celebrate Autism Awareness Month by Giving Back

Teams across the bank's footprint hosted volunteer parties to support autistic and neurodivergent customers and communities.

By Candace Higginbotham

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Regions associates celebrate many observances throughout the year, and they're more than just calendar entries. Teams across the footprint use these occasions as opportunities to roll up their sleeves and get to work supporting customers, associates and communities in different ways.

In April, Regions teams celebrated two company observances, Autism Awareness Month and Share the Good, with one very impactful volunteer activity.

Autism Awareness Month is especially meaningful at the bank because so many people are affected. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in 31 eight-year-old children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder. Nearly everyone has a family member, friend or acquaintance that lives with this condition.

Share the Good is an annual, month-long community outreach program that encourages associate volunteerism. And it happens to coincide with National Volunteer Month.

This year, Schiela Peña, Disability Services and Outreach manager at Regions, wanted to make the most of both observances and host volunteer events throughout Regions' markets to benefit customers and communities.

For several years Regions has prioritized a company-wide initiative to accommodate, serve and support the autistic and neurodivergent community.

Schiela Peña, Regions Disability Services and Outreach manager

"For several years Regions has prioritized a company-wide initiative to accommodate, serve and support the autistic and neurodivergent community," Peña said. "We've developed tailored products and services, incorporated innovative resources such as the MagnusCards app, along with specialized financial wellness curriculum and associate training. And we provide autism sensory packs and quiet rooms in many of our branches to ensure a safe and comfortable environment."

Regions sensory packs include a stress ball, fidget cubes, sunglasses and noise-canceling earbuds that assist customers with autism who may experience sensory episodes due to noise, lights and other factors.

To ensure Regions branches are well equipped with sensory packs and to also support local organizations that serve the autistic and neurodivergent community, Peña collaborated with Bibiana Gomez, Regions Inclusion, Belonging and Impact program manager, to engage the Regions Impact Networks. More than 15 markets participated, and thousands of sensory packs were assembled. Here's just a sampling:

Memphis

Members of the Memphis Impact Network and attendees of the market officer meeting put together 150 sensory packs for local Regions branches and community partner Star Center. More than 35 associates participated and according to Hunter Linnell, Retail Operations Manager and co-chair of the Memphis Impact Network, the event was a huge success. "Supporting the autism and neurodivergent community is important; everyone deserves to feel understood, supported, and included," Linnell said. "By taking small but meaningful actions like creating these sensory kits, we are helping to create environments where all individuals can feel more comfortable and respected. It's a reflection of our core values and our commitment to building stronger, more inclusive communities where every person has the opportunity to thrive."

Indiana

The Indiana Impact Network organized a volunteer event prior to their inaugural book club meeting. The team of 18 associates made quick work of assembling 300 packs before gathering to discuss Brené Brown's book, Dare to Lead. All 41 branches in the market received a sensory pack and 25 are being delivered to The Arc of Greater Boone County. Anson Branch Manager Soofia Strain and her team are actively engaged with this organization, including delivering financial wellness sessions.

Birmingham

The team in the headquarters city was a model of efficiency, with three shifts and many hands to assemble 300 sensory packs in record time. The packs are being delivered to local branches and to community partner Disability Rights & Resources. According to Elizabeth Shaw, Regions Corporate Compliance analyst and member of the Regions Impact Network in Birmingham, it was a fulfilling effort. "Assembling sensory packs for Autism Awareness was such a meaningful and fun experience that allowed me to contribute to creating inclusion and support to our friends with sensory needs," Shaw said. "I'm proud that Regions acknowledges the neurodivergent community, and I know the sensory packs will make a difference in someone's day."

Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Impact Network, led by network co-chair and Mortgage Regional Manager Steve Pickett and Consumer Banking Manager Adrian Goas, along with all the local branch managers, assembled 150 sensory packs that will be distributed to local branches and delivered to community partner The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation. "This cause is near and dear to my heart, as my 20-year-old nephew is autistic and I have three local associates who share a common bond as parents of autistic children," Pickett said. "I am so grateful Regions is an autism friendly bank and provides resources to improve the lives of those who live on the spectrum." The Impact Network also hosted an Autism Awareness call in April featuring three associates who are parents of autistic children who shared their experiences and offered information and education for better serving this community.

Other Regions teams supported the disability community this month in different ways. Members of the Birmingham-based Legal department spent a morning building trikes at Iron City Trykes/ Birmingham AMBUCS, a nonprofit that provides therapeutic tricycles for children and veterans with adaptive needs. "These adaptive trikes are uniquely designed to accommodate riders of all ages and abilities, helping people overcome mobility challenges while fostering strength, confidence, and inclusion," said Bradley Blair, Assistant General Counsel at Regions, who coordinated the activity. "This volunteer event was a great way for our team to come together, have fun, and make a meaningful impact in our community." Other Legal associates volunteered at the New Visions Day Program in Calera, Alabama, just south of Birmingham. New Visions provides services to adults with intellectual disabilities.

This reference sheet outlines the resources Regions provides for people with disabilities, including the autistic and neurodivergent community.

