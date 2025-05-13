Ridgefield Weddings Launches All-Inclusive Weekend Retreats in California's Redwood Forest, Starting 2026

ARCATA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Responding to overwhelming interest from couples seeking more than just a one-day celebration, Ridgefield Weddings is officially launching its all-inclusive weekend wedding retreats starting in 2026. Located on a private 80-acre estate in Arcata, California, Ridgefield offers a rare combination of refined design, overnight lodging, and towering Redwood forest surroundings-all thoughtfully curated for a full weekend experience.

Previously available as a single-day venue, Ridgefield's expanded format now allows couples and their closest guests to stay on-site from Friday through Sunday. With exclusive property access, elevated dining, and seamless coordination, the retreat model transforms weddings into immersive celebrations-without the stress of managing multiple vendors or logistics.

"Couples kept asking for it-so we listened," says Scott Davies, owner of Ridgefield. "People don't want to rush through one of the most meaningful weekends of their lives. They want time to connect, relax, and actually be present. That's exactly what Ridgefield is built for."

This shift aligns with national wedding trends. According to Brides and other industry reports, more couples are opting for multi-day weddings with welcome dinners, farewell brunches, and overnight lodging. Wedding planners nationwide are reporting a steady rise in couples planning multi-day wedding experiences-complete with welcome dinners, overnight lodging, and farewell brunches.

The Ridgefield Retreat Experience includes:

Full weekend access to a private Redwood forest estate

On-site lodging for up to 14 guests

Rehearsal dinner, wedding dinner, and Sunday brunch

Floral and dessert credits

DJ and bar service

Setup, takedown, staff, tenting, lighting, and more

Private access to forest hiking trails and ceremony sites

With limited weekend availability and a focus on local food, thoughtful service, and moody Northern California charm, Ridgefield's retreat-style weddings offer an elevated experience for couples who want more than a typical venue can offer.

2026 bookings are now open, with fewer than 20 weekend retreats available-and only 14 spots remaining. 2027 will offer up to 30 retreats.

About Ridgefield Weddings

Ridgefield is one of Northern California's most unique all-inclusive wedding venues, offering overnight accommodations, curated vendor services, and ceremony spaces surrounded by ancient Redwoods. Located in Arcata-just a short flight from San Francisco or Los Angeles-Ridgefield provides a luxurious yet grounded alternative for couples looking to host unforgettable destination weddings without leaving the West Coast.

Elizabeth

elizabeth@snowmaddigital.com

7074995410

https://ridgefieldweddings.co/

SOURCE: Ridgefield Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ridgefield-weddings-launches-all-inclusive-weekend-retreats-in-californias-red-1027102