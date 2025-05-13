Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST.H) ("FluroTech" or the "Company") announces that effective December 16, 2024, Dr. Brendan Miles and Michael Rodyniuk have resigned from the board of directors of the Company, with Michael Rodyniuk also resigning as President and CEO of the Company. Further, effective December 28, 2024, Danny Dalla-Longa has resigned from the board of directors of the Company. The Company would like to thank each of Dr. Brendan Miles, Michael Rodyniuk and Danny Dalla-Longa for their valuable contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavors.

As of the date of Mr. Dalla-Longa's resignation, the Company's board is comprised of James O'Brien and Richard Paolone. We note that the Company is not currently in compliance with TSX Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 3.1 regarding the minimum number of directors & independence requirements. The Company is actively searching for a replacement independent director for the Company's board with the intent of filling the vacant position by the end of June, 2025.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, effective December 16, 2024, Richard Paolone has been appointed to the position of President and CEO of the Company.

Mr. Richard Paolone is a practicing securities lawyer focused on mining, agriculture and cannabis. Mr. Paolone is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and other facets fundamental to the natural resources sector. Mr. Paolone currently serves as Director and CEO of several other private and reporting companies.

About FluroTech Ltd.

FluroTech was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on May 24, 2018. FluroTech is currently inactive with limited operations and the Common Shares of FluroTech are currently halted on the NEX. FluroTech has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash and is a reporting issuer in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251929

SOURCE: FluroTech Ltd.