Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 16:50 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Location, Same Vision: Higg Index Resources Now Available at Cascale

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Cascale has launched a new website that will serve as the new home for key Higg Index resources previously housed on howtohigg.org. This transition is part of a broader effort to streamline information, improve access, and enhance the user experience for Cascale members and Higg Index users.

The Higg Index is a suite of five tools that assess and measure the social and environmental performance of the consumer goods value chain and the environmental impacts of products. Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the industry's leading sustainability data insights platform. Howtohigg.org has been a trusted resource for Higg Index technical materials, and the content remains available to all Higg Index users on the Cascale's website at howtohigg.cascale.org.

The website update reflects Cascale's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, user-informed resources. Feedback from members and users has played a central role in shaping the transition strategy, reinforcing the organization's dedication to providing accessible, effective information for sustainability measurement and improvement.

The new website provides the same Higg Index technical guidance, methodologies, training videos, and support materials, while improving the user experience through more seamless navigation and a modernized site design. Additional platform guidance and Worldly-specific information will be found on Worldly's Training and Support site.

Cascale and Worldly remain aligned in their support of Cascale members, Higg Index users, and stakeholders throughout the transition. While Cascale will host and maintain the new website, Worldly will continue to enhance the user experience on its platform. To maintain clarity and continuity, a redirect will be set up on howtohigg.org to direct users to the appropriate new locations.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-location-same-vision-higg-index-resources-now-available-at-c-1027103

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.