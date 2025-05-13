Amanda Smith of The Lofton Named 2025 Young Professional of the Year by Athens-Limestone Chamber

ATHENS, AL / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Amanda Smith, chef-turned-entrepreneur and owner of The Lofton, a top-rated wedding and event venue on the Tennessee-Alabama border, has been named Young Professional of the Year by the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce.

Amanda's story is one of grit, growth, and generosity. After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu in Orlando, she built her career in fast-paced, high-volume kitchens across Florida and North Alabama. In 2011, she launched The Original Endless Catering out of a deep love for hospitality.

Just a few years later, she turned that business into a full-scale venue, remodeling and rebranding what is now known as The Lofton, a 36-acre destination just outside Huntsville that blends Southern charm with effortless style.

"Starting The Lofton wasn't just about opening a venue," Amanda said. "It was about creating a space where people could celebrate, feel cared for, and walk away with real memories. This award is a reminder that the hard days matter too-and I'm so thankful to do what I love, with the people I love, in a community that supports one another."

Amanda balances entrepreneurship with family life, raising two boys with her husband Josh while growing one of the most respected wedding venues in North Alabama. Known for her no-nonsense transparency and genuine care for her clients, she's built a business rooted in relationships and reputation.

Today, The Lofton serves couples from Athens, Huntsville, Florence, and beyond-offering weekend rentals, in-house catering, and all-inclusive wedding packages designed to make planning easy, joyful, and personalized.

To learn more or book a tour, visit theloftonvenue.com or follow @theloftonvenue on Instagram and TikTok.

Elizabeth Nelson

Snowmad Digital

elizabeth@snowmaddigital.com

https://snowmaddigital.com/

SOURCE: The Lofton

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/amanda-smith-of-the-lofton-named-2025-young-professional-of-the-year-by-athens-1027105